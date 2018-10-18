Digital Trends
Gaming

You can pre-load ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ soon, and you definitely should

Steven Petite
By
red dead redemption 2 pre load time

Red Dead Redemption 2‘s launch is quickly approaching. Next Friday, October 26, Rockstar fans around the world will be able to play the studio’s first game in five years. If you plan on buying a digital version, pre-loading the roughly 90GB file will ensure that you get to play it on launch day.

Rockstar announced on Twitter that pre-loading for Red Dead Redemption 2 starts October 19 at 12 a.m. ET, a full week before it becomes available to play. To pre-load, you have to pre-order the game on the PlayStation Store or Xbox Live Marketplace. The pre-load likely includes the day one patch, which means that you can start playing right when the game unlocks next week.

For physical edition purchasers, you’ll have to install the game in its entirety, but installing via disc is a much quicker process than downloading. You shouldn’t be too far behind once the floodgates open. There’s a chance that the physical edition of the game is on two discs. A picture of the box art purportedly from the Japanese version of the game shows a symbol that notes two discs (via IGN). If accurate, perhaps one of them is an install disc like we saw with Grand Theft Auto V on Xbox 360. It seems unlikely that you’d have to switch discs in the course of the campaign.

Rockstar also shared the launch trailer for Red Dead Redemption 2. The trailer hints at strife within the Van der Linde gang, with protagonist Arthur Morgan getting noticeably frustrated with Dutch’s insistence on seeking out more big scores. We found out earlier this week that the campaign clocks in at 60 hours, features roughly 500,000 lines of dialogue, and 300,000 animations.

Fans have been waiting for the prequel to Red Dead Redemption since 2010. It was originally supposed to launch in fall 2017, but was delayed until spring 2018 before suffering a second delay. From all the footage and screens we’ve seen so far, it’s no surprise Rockstar needed more time to finish. The world looks to have a remarkable level of detail, from the late 1800s-style buildings to the beautiful backdrops sprinkled with a wide array of animals.

After reading our roundup of everything we know about the game so far, it shouldn’t be too shocking that the file size is so large. Pre-loading starts on October 19 at 12 a.m. ET ahead of Red Dead Redemption 2‘s October 26 launch.

Don't Miss

The best Nintendo Switch games (October 2018)
best mac games fortnite
Gaming

‘Fortnite’ in-game tournaments will give you the chance to beat the pros

Epic Games is introducing in-game tournaments to Fortnite. The initial schedule includes five tournaments, with commemorative pins going to the victors. Down the road, the pins might grant you access into additional rounds.
Posted By Steven Petite
twitchcon 2018 what to expect feature
Gaming

Here's how you can keep up with your favorite streamers at TwitchCon 2018

From sessions with your favorite streamers to epic Esports tournaments, there's plenty to look forward to at this year's TwitchCon 2018. We cover how you can attend, where you can watch if you can't, and which events you don't want to miss.
Posted By Felicia Miranda
Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu Eevee q
Gaming

Monsters you get in ‘Pokémon: Let’s Go’ can be transferred to the next main RPG

Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let's Go, Eeevee! monsters will be able to be transferred to the next main Pokémon RPG on Switch, according to game director Junichi Masuda.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Fortnite quad crasher update 6.10 patch notes
Gaming

Turbo-powered Quadcrasher crashes the party in new ‘Fortnite’ update 6.01

Season 6, week 4 marks the arrival of Fortnite update 6.10 patch notes. It brings with it the arrival of the new Quadcrasher vehicle, in-game tournaments, a ton of Save the World additions, and much more.
Posted By Cody Perez
red dead redemption 2 length 60 hours
Gaming

What you should know about 'Red Dead Redemption 2' before it launches

The long-awaited (and long-rumored) sequel to Rockstar Games' Red Dead Redemption is confirmed. Red Dead Redemption 2 will arrive next spring. Here's everything we've heard about the game so far.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
spider man accessibility options feature marvel s 3
Gaming

PS4 ‘Spider-Man’ game gets ‘The Heist’ DLC, new costumes on October 23

The first downloadable content pack for Marvel's Spider-Man, The Heist, is out October 23. The pack adds three new suits for Spider-Man to wear, and its story focuses on Felicia Hardy.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Review
Product Review

'Black Ops 4' outshines the games it copies with that Call of Duty polish

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s omission of a campaign could have been a deal breaker, but multiplayer, Zombies, and the new Blackout mode make it one of the best shooters of the year.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Civilization V
Gaming

Apple Mac users should take a bite out of these awesome games

Contrary to popular belief, there exists a bevy of popular A-list games compatible for Mac computers. Take a look at our picks for the best Mac games available for Apple fans.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
best ps1 emulators for androd and pc playstation one
Gaming

Tired of waiting for the PlayStation Classic? Try one of these PS1 emulators

It's not always easy to get ahold of original PlayStation titles due to pricing and general availability. Emulators can solve that problem. Here are the top five PlayStation emulators.
Posted By Steven Petite
fortnite update high stakes 540 patch getaway mode 2
Gaming

Epic Games sues ‘Fortnite’ YouTuber creators over cheating software

Epic Games has filed a lawsuit against two YouTube users for their role in promoting cheating and hacking tools for Fortnite via a YouTube channel and personal website. As of now, the channel is still live.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Nintendo Switch review
Gaming

The hottest Nintendo Switch games you can get right now

The Nintendo Switch's lineup started off small, but games have steadily released as the console continues through its second year. Here are the best Nintendo Switch games available now, from Super Mario Odyssey to Fortnite.
Posted By Steven Petite
PUBG Shotgun
Gaming

Terrifying clowns try to kill you in this teaser for ‘PUBG’ Halloween event

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds seems to be getting a frightening Halloween event. In a brief teaser, we get a glimpse of two masked assailants, creepy nurses, and an utterly terrifying clown that looks something like Pennywise.
Posted By Steven Petite
huawei says mate 20 x better than switch
Gaming

Huawei thinks its Mate 20 X is better than the Nintendo Switch

Huawei positioned its Mate 20 X, a gaming-centric smartphone, as a Nintendo Switch killer, calling it "the best portable gaming machine." The Mate 20 X has better design specs than the Switch, but it also comes with a steep price.
Posted By Steven Petite
eat your way to a limited edition xbox one x in new taco bell contest
Gaming

Eat your way to a limited-edition Xbox One X in new Taco Bell contest

If you like the idea of a limited-edition Xbox One X that makes Taco Bell's famous "bong" sound every time it starts up, then you need to enter a new contest launched by the fast-food chain and Microsoft without delay.
Posted By Trevor Mogg