Red Magic 12 Pro+ gaming phone launches with Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6, 185Hz display, and a gigantic battery

Red Magic has launched the Red Magic 12 Pro+ in China, bringing another round of hardware upgrades to its gaming phone lineup. The new model gets a faster display, a massive 8,400mAh battery, and an updated cooling system that now adds RGB lighting to the liquid-cooling hardware.

Buyers outside China will get the phone under a different name. Red Magic says the device will launch globally as the Red Magic 12 Pro, with pricing, regional configurations, and availability details coming on November 3. The global model may also differ from the China version in some specifications.

Cooling remains a major focus

Like the previous Red Magic 11S Pro, the company has focused heavily on keeping the processor cool during longer gaming sessions. The Red Magic 12 Pro+ uses an updated AquaCore Cooling System with liquid cooling, a vapor chamber, graphene-based thermal materials, and a fan that can spin at up to 25,500 RPM.

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RGB lighting is now built into the circular liquid-cooling module on the back and can react to in-game activity. Red Magic also says its dual-crystal micro-pump provides 85% more pumping power than the previous generation to cool major heat sources such as the CPU and battery.

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 handles the main processing duties, paired with Red Magic’s RedCore R5 gaming chip. The latter supports features including frame interpolation, resolution enhancement, and ray tracing in compatible games.

The display now reaches 185Hz

The phone uses a 185Hz BOE display with the front camera placed underneath the panel, leaving the screen without a notch or punch-hole. It also gets 700Hz capacitive shoulder triggers and up to 5,000Hz instantaneous touch sampling.

Battery capacity has increased to 8,400mAh, up 12% from the previous generation. Charging reaches 120W over a cable and 80W wirelessly, while bypass charging can send power directly to the system during supported gaming sessions.

The Red Magic 12 Pro+ starts at 6,999 yuan (~$1,046) in China for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model. Models with 16GB RAM and 512GB/1TB storage cost 7,999 yuan (~$1,195) and 8,999 yuan ($1,345), respectively. Nightfreeze and Subzero are available at launch, while Skyfrost is scheduled to arrive later in the year. Global buyers will have to wait until November 3 to find out which configurations and colors will carry over to the Red Magic 12 Pro.

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