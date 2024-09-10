Remnant 2’s new free mode remixes the shooter’s best moments

Remnant 2 will get its final paid DLC on September 24, but there’s something to look forward to even if you don’t plan on buying its DLC. On that same day, Gunfire Games and Arc Games will release a free update for Remnant 2 that adds a Boss Rush mode.
If you’ve played Remnant 2, you know that the boss fights are the best moments of the experience. The procedurally generated campaigns of this Souls-inspired third-person shooter are always at their best when players encounter one of its creatively designed bosses. While bosses in shooters can be button-spongey affairs, each Remnant 2 boss twists the core gameplay loop up and keeps players thinking on the fly. A mode where players can fight the game’s bosses back-to-back sounds particularly enticing.
After installing the September 24 update, players will be able to access this new mode via the World Stone in Ward 13 and play it alone or with friends. Players can choose from a three-, seven-, or nine-boss run. Players will earn temporary buffs and find weapons that make them stronger in the middle of the runs and they will also have to survive hordes of enemies between the bigger boss fights. If you’re looking for a more concise version of the best parts of Remnant 2, it seems like Boss Rush mode will provide just that.
If you want more of the main game, then The Dark Horizon DLC will also release later this month. It introduces a new area in the world of N’Erud for players to explore, and a lot of new story, dungeon, boss, and enemy content comes with that. From a gameplay perspective, its most interesting additions are a glider traversal system and The Warden archetype.
Remnant 2 is available now for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. The Dark Horizon DLC and free Boss Rush mode update launch on September 24.