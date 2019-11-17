Capcom’s Resident Evil 2 is the biggest winner at The 37th Golden Joystick Awards, as the remake of the 1998 classic was named Ultimate Game of the Year.

The Golden Joystick Awards covers a variety of categories, with the winner of each award determined through public voting. The most coveted title is Ultimate Game of the Year, and in the 2019 ceremony that was held at the Bloomsbury Big Top in London, it was presented to Resident Evil 2.

Resident Evil 2 edged out 11 other games for the award, including the likes of Apex Legends, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Gears 5, and The Outer Worlds. The remake of the classic horror survival game also nabbed the Best Audio award.

Fortnite, the Ultimate Game of the Year at The 36th Golden Joystick Awards, took home another trophy this year as Esports Game of the Year, and its developer, Epic Games, was named Studio of the Year. The only other multi-winner for this year was Days Gone, which took home the Best Storytelling award and PlayStation Game of the Year. Gears 5 was named Xbox Game of the Year, while Super Smash Bros. Ultimate was Nintendo Game of the Year.

This year, The Golden Joystick Awards presented the Lifetime Achievement award to designer and producer Yu Suzuki, who was the creative mind behind some of the most popular Japanese games in Sega’s history such as Virtua Racing, Shenmue, and Space Harrier.

“This is the 37th Golden Joystick Awards, but it just so happens this is my 37th year since I first entered into the world of game making,” said Suzuki in his acceptance speech. “I couldn’t be happier to be here and be given such an award. Thank you very much indeed.” Suzuki then reminded everyone that Shenmue 3 will finally launch next week, after years of waiting from the series’ die-hard fans.

Here is the complete list of winners at The 37th Golden Joystick Awards:

Best Storytelling – Days Gone

Best Multiplayer Game – Apex Legends

Still Playing Award – Minecraft

Best Visual Design – Devil May Cry 5

Best Indie Game – Outer Wilds

Esports Game of the Year – Fortnite

Best Audio – Resident Evil 2

Best Game Expansion – GTA Online: Diamond Casino Update

Best VR/AR Game – Beat Saber

Best Gaming Hardware – Nvidia 20-Series Super Graphics Card

Best Performer – Logan Marshall-Green

Studio of the Year – Epic Games

Best New Streamer/Broadcaster – Ewok

Breakthrough Award – House House

Mobile Game of the Year – BTS World

Outstanding Contribution – Life is Strange

PC Game of the Year – World of Warcraft Classic

PlayStation Game of the Year – Days Gone

Xbox Game of the Year – Gears 5

Nintendo Game of the Year – Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Most Wanted Game – Cyberpunk 2077

Critics’ Choice Award – Control

Lifetime Achievement – Yu Suzuki

Ultimate Game of the Year – Resident Evil 2

Editors' Recommendations