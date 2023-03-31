 Skip to main content
How to solve the Castle Sword puzzle in Resident Evil 4 remake

Jesse Lennox
By

The castle section of the Resident Evil 4 remake is one of the most diabolical. Aside from being visually distinct from the previous village area, this location is full of tougher enemies and deadlier traps. Once you’ve managed to escape from the dungeons and up into the castle proper, you will be blocked by a gate beside some images of a knight in different situations. Something is off about all of them, and one part missing entirely. This is the sword puzzle, but it isn’t as straightforward as you might assume looking at it. Here’s how to solve the Sword Puzzle and make your way into the Audience Chamber in Resident Evil 4.

How to solve the Castle Sword puzzle

Leon aiming at a gate with animal symbols on it.

The first thing you’ll notice about this puzzle is that there are four murals of the knight, but only three swords to pick up in this room. The last sword is behind another locked gate, but this one you can open. The gate has three animals on it, an eagle, deer, and snake, which correspond to three different plates. As each one is activated, the symbols on the gate will light up to show you’re on the right track. The deer can be activated by pulling the chain beside the gate, while the second two are on the other side of the gate to the right and need to be shot.

After all three bells have been rung, the gate will open and you can go in and grab the final sword.

Leon looking at murals of a knight.

Remove all the other swords off the wall, and place them in the correct spots based on the situation being depicted. Here’s which sword goes with which mural:

  1. Knight standing — Iron Sword
  2. Knight being knighted — Golden Sword
  3. Knight fighting — Bloodied Sword
  4. A grave — Rusted Sword

With all the correct swords in their place, Leon and Ashley are free to continue on through the castle.

