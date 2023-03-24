 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

You won’t have to wait long to play Resident Evil 4: The Mercenaries

Tomas Franzese
By

Capcom has revealed when it will add The Mercenaries to its remake of Resident Evil 4. Fortunately, the wait isn’t that long, as the free DLC will drop on April 7.

We learned that The Mercenaries was coming in two weeks thanks to a tease at the end of the Resident Evil 4 remake’s launch trailer. It doesn’t show any new gameplay or give more details about the mode, simply showing a piece of key art with the free DLC’s release date. The mode was first teased at the end of Resident Evil 4’s trailer during the February State of Play.

Related Videos
Resident Evil 4: The Mercenaries key art.

This remade version of The Mercenaries hasn’t been seen in action yet, but we know how it worked in the original. Unlocked after beating Resident Evil 4’s main campaign for the first time, The Mercenaries challenged players to earn as many points as possible in just a couple of minutes by killing enemies. The mode focused on Resident Evil 4’s third-person action gameplay, which was pretty groundbreaking at the time of release, encouraging players to do well and rack up combos by killing enemies in quick succession. It also allowed players to unlock and play as other characters not playable in the main story, including Ada Wong and Jack Krauser.

While we don’t know exactly what form this mode will take in the remake, Digital Trends’ Giovanni Colantonio did say Resident Evil 4’s combat “has been entirely revamped for the better,” in his four-and-a-half star review, so that should have a positive impact on The Mercenaries.

The remake of Resident Evil 4 is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. The Mercenaries will be added as free DLC on April 7.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Everything announced at Capcom Spotlight: Resident Evil 4 demo, Exoprimal, and more
A group of players fights a T-Rex in Exoprimal.

If you're a Capcom fan, you're about to have a very good 2023. The publisher currently has some major plans for the first half of the year, with tentpole releases like Resident Evil 4 and Street Fighter 6 on the horizon. With so much in the works, it only makes sense that the company would want to hold its own Nintendo Direct-style livestream earlier than its typical June spot this year.

Capcom Spotlight | 3.9.2023 | US-English

Read more
After seeing Resident Evil 4 remake in action, I’m eating my words
The Garrador stands tall in the Resident Evil 4 remake.

Despite loving Capcom's recent string of Resident Evil games, I've long been skeptical of the idea of a Resident Evil 4 remake. I've written about my hesitation previously, but my worry has always been that the current gameplay template seen in games like Resident Evil 2 and 7 support survival horror more than fast-paced action. My worry has always been that Resident Evil 4 needed its own careful treatment so as to avoid some of the issues that 2020's Resident Evil 3 remake had when trying to recreate its intense chase sequences.

After seeing 17 minutes of Resident Evil 4 gameplay, I'm eating those words. The upcoming remake certainly seems to be getting the job done ahead of its impending March 24 release.

Read more
PlayStation VR2’s best launch game isn’t the one you we’re expecting
fantavision 202x impressions hands on psvr2 outer space fireworks

With the PlayStation VR2 out now, all eyes are on Horizon Call of the Mountain. The action-adventure title is Sony’s first big exclusive for the platform, acting as its tentpole launch title. While it’s a must-buy for anyone picking up the device on day one, it's more successful as a strong technical showcase for the headset rather than as a fun game that stands on its own. If you’re looking for the latter, you’ll want to check out PSVR2’s real hidden weapon: Fantavision 202X.

『FANTAVISION 202X』 - ゲームプレイトレーラー

Read more