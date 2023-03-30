 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

Where to find the wrench in Resident Evil 4

Jesse Lennox
By

Despite starting off in a rather rustic and quaint village in the Resident Evil 4 remake, you will eventually progress through many more sophisticated areas. When you reach Chapter 4 specifically, you will be navigating a lab with many dangerous monsters lurking about. A number of doors require a specific keycard to open, but there’s one that’s a bit harder to get through. To access the door’s override control panel and give get yourself the level 3 security card to continue on your journey, you will need to remove a grate. Leon’s fingers are good for shooting, but you’ll need a tool to get this grate out of your way. Here’s where you can find the wrench in Resident Evil 4 and escape the labs with your life.

Where to find the wrench

A regenerator in a tube with a wrench inside.

Once you’re in the labs and blocked by the door, your only option to move forward is to find the wrench. However, this tool isn’t in a place you’d likely think to look for it. From the blocked door, head south into the Incubation Lab, where you can observe several of the Regenerators suspended in tubes. If you take out your newly acquired thermal scope, which you should be well acquainted with after using it against Regenerators, you will notice a strange object inside one specific monster.

Related Videos

That’s right, the wrench is actually inside the guts of this Regenerator. Target the glowing parasites to kill it as you would any other, but be aware that after the first shot, it will become active and attack you. Once defeated, the wrench will drop and you can collect it to get one step closer to escaping the labs.

Related

Editors' Recommendations

Resident Evil 4: How long to beat and how many chapters
Leon holding a gun in Resident Evil 4.

Capcom's Resident Evil 4 remake isn't your typical video game double dip. Rather than taking a Dead Space approach and delivering a fairly faithful 1:1 remake, the new version of Resident Evil 4 is a radically reinvented version of the 2005 horror classic. Not only has the gameplay seen a major overhaul, but its story has too. Familiar beats have been entirely reimagined in some cases, which changes a few key things about the original's structure.

You might be wondering how that impacts the remake's length. Yes, there are some changes, especially to its chapter structure. Here's how long it'll take you to complete the remake and how many chapters you can expect.
How long is Resident Evil 4?

Read more
The best weapons in Fallout 4 and where to find them
People standing outside Nuka World.

Bethesda titles are massive, with tons of loot to acquire. From the fantasy series of Elder Scrolls VI, to the sci-fi world of the future in Starfield, the one thing they share is a wide range of weapons. In the wastelands of Fallout 4, the weapons (and their cool names) are a major perk. Some weapons might give you an edge, but others feel as if they’re just for show.

While more common weapons like the submachine gun, hunting rifle, or powerful Gauss rifle will serve you well in the wasteland (especially if you add a weapon mod), there are a few rare weapons in the game that you'll want to get your hands on. We've created a guide that covers some of the best weapons in Fallout 4, from high-powered rifles to ghoul-slamming melee weapons, as well as how their performance might affect your gameplay for the better.
Further reading:

Read more
Where to find mandrakes in Hogwarts Legacy
Student holding a wailing mandrakes in Hogwarts Legacy.

Fans of the Harry Potter film and books will be familiar with the mandrakes in Hogwarts Legacy. These are one magical plant you certainly don't want to encounter without proper ear protection, but that's not something you need to worry about all that much in the game. Instead, actually finding a source of these screaming plants is the real task. While there are a couple of ways to get your hands on them, none are explicitly pointed out to you. If you're ready for a quick lesson in herbology, here's where you can find mandrakes in Hogwarts Legacy.

And if you're on the hunt for anything else in Hogwarts Legacy, here are guides on all Demiguise Statue locations, all Daedalian Key locations, and how to find Rococo the Niffler.
Where to get mandrakes

Read more