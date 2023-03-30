Despite starting off in a rather rustic and quaint village in the Resident Evil 4 remake, you will eventually progress through many more sophisticated areas. When you reach Chapter 4 specifically, you will be navigating a lab with many dangerous monsters lurking about. A number of doors require a specific keycard to open, but there’s one that’s a bit harder to get through. To access the door’s override control panel and give get yourself the level 3 security card to continue on your journey, you will need to remove a grate. Leon’s fingers are good for shooting, but you’ll need a tool to get this grate out of your way. Here’s where you can find the wrench in Resident Evil 4 and escape the labs with your life.

Where to find the wrench

Once you’re in the labs and blocked by the door, your only option to move forward is to find the wrench. However, this tool isn’t in a place you’d likely think to look for it. From the blocked door, head south into the Incubation Lab, where you can observe several of the Regenerators suspended in tubes. If you take out your newly acquired thermal scope, which you should be well acquainted with after using it against Regenerators, you will notice a strange object inside one specific monster.

Related Videos

That’s right, the wrench is actually inside the guts of this Regenerator. Target the glowing parasites to kill it as you would any other, but be aware that after the first shot, it will become active and attack you. Once defeated, the wrench will drop and you can collect it to get one step closer to escaping the labs.

Editors' Recommendations