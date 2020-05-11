Capcom has not officially revealed Resident Evil 8, but an insider claims that it is the “darkest” and “most gruesome” entry yet in the popular survival horror franchise.

The Resident Evil series has seen highs and lows, but Resident Evil 7 was a turning point for the franchise. The game brought the series back to its horror roots, shifting players into a first-person perspective and changing the gameplay from shooting at zombies with guns to using whatever is available to survive.

The next entry in the series will reportedly further crank up the notch in horror elements, according to Capcom insider Dusk Golem.

I don't know much on Silent Hill I haven't shared, but its apparently its revealed soon so I'm looking forward to it. I still believe it from what I was shown, but I do have a healthy skeptic in me. RE8 I'm excited for the reveal, it's by far the darkest & most gruesome RE yet. — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) May 8, 2020

Get ready for some of the most disturbing enemy designs in the RE series. — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) May 8, 2020

Resident Evil games have been known for rolling out grotesque creatures, including Nemesis in Resident Evil 3 and the Resident Evil 3 remake, the Iron Maiden in Resident Evil 4, and the Baker family in Resident Evil 7. Fans, apparently, should look forward to Capcom further stepping up monster design in Resident Evil 8.

Dusk Golem provided additional details on the ResetEra forums, Wccftech reported, with the insider claiming that there will be “a new type of zombies, beastmen, a burly staff-wielding ‘juggernaut,’ and a witch-like ‘stalker’ with an obscured face.”

Resident Evil 8 will also reportedly have a “divisive” story, with controversial elements that will make the game “dark as f–k.” Dusk Golem said that series mainstay Chris Redfield will do something “horrible,” without revealing specific details.

Resident Evil 8 rumors

Resident Evil 8 will reportedly keep the first-person perspective in Resident Evil 7, and will also bring back its predecessor’s protagonist, Ethan Winters. There will also possibly be more open-ended areas due to rumors of several environments, a change from the confines of the Baker family’s house.

The official title of the game is said to be Resident Evil 8: Village, signifying its focus on the folk horror genre. The game, which is expected to launch in spring 2021, was reportedly initially being developed as Resident Evil: Revelations 3.

Meanwhile, Capcom has also reportedly entered full production for the Resident Evil 4 remake, following the success of similar projects for Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3. Resident Evil 4 has been re-released and remastered several times since its original release for the Nintendo GameCube in 2005, but this will be its first remake.

