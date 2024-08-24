 Skip to main content
Resident Evil 9: everything we know so far

By
Ethan Winters shoots Lycans in Resident Evil Village.
Capcom

One of the longest-running franchises in gaming is Capcom’s Resident Evil. While the series has hit many stumbling points over the years, Resident Evil 7 was a turning point that brought the survival horror series back into the mainstream. Now, the series has split into the new games and a string of equally excellent remakes. As fun as revisiting those classic games are, it is the new entries that have fans most excited, especially given  where Resident Evil 8 left things. That obviously means Resident Evil 9 is next up for the core series, but what will that game look like and when can we expect it? Details are more secretive than the Umbrella Corporation’s agenda, but we’ve collected as many documents as possible to give you all the intel we could find.

Release date speculation

There’s no official release window for Resident Evil 9. In fact, we only know that it is being made and that Resident Evil 7 Director Koshi Nakanishi will return to direct this entry.

Some leakers have speculated that Resident Evil 9 could come as early as 2025, but take that information with some skepticism. Resident Evil 8 came out in 2021, so it is possible this new entry could come next year, though 2026 seems like a more realistic expectation.

Platforms

No platforms are confirmed for Resident Evil 9, though we feel it is more than safe to say it will at least come to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Odds are it won’t hit last-gen consoles, but we can’t be sure.

Trailers

CAPCOM NEXT | Summer 2024 Livestream

There isn’t even a single screenshot of whatever Resident Evil 9 will look like. The only small tease comes from Nakanishi who stated “It was really difficult to figure out what to do after [Resident Evil 7], but I found it, and to be honest, it feels substantial. I can’t share any details just yet, but I hope you’re excited for the day I can.”

Spoiler warning for Resident Evil 8: Since Ethan bit the dust at the end of that game’s DLC, we will need a new protagonist for Resident Evil 9. Rose seems like the obvious choice, but Chris is another potential option.

Gameplay

Based on who is directing Resident Evil 9, and the way the new titles have played so far, we expect this new game to continue with the first-person perspective the series has adopted since Resident Evil 7. There could be a third-person and/or VR modes added later, but we believe it will at least launch as another first-person horror game.

Beyond that, the only core things we expect to be doing are inventory management, solving puzzles, and fighting horrific monsters and bosses while exploring a unique location. There are bound to be plenty of tricks and new mechanics in store, but it would be impossible to guess at what those could be as of now.

Preorder

Sorry, Resident Evil fans, but there is no preorder information for Resident Evil 9 right now. Until we get a much clearer release date, Capcom won’t announce what preorder options there will be. We do expect plenty of editions to pick from, both physical and digital, so stay tuned to this article for updates.

