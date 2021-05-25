  1. Gaming

Resident Evil DLC characters are coming to Dead by Daylight

By

Resident Evil‘s Leon Kennedy, Jill Valentine, and Nemesis are coming to Dead by Daylight. The game will get a new map featuring the Raccoon City police department, made famous by Resident Evil 2 and 3.

Dead by Daylight is a survival horror game developed by Behavior Interactive that has been taking the world by storm since its initial release in 2016. It has received numerous updates along with tons of guest characters including Leatherface from The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Pyramid Head from Konami’s Silent Hill series, Stranger Thing’s Demogorgon, and many more. It was previously teased that a Resident Evil character would be coming to the next chapter of Dead by Daylight to celebrate Resident Evil’s 25th anniversary.

The characters, Jill Valentine and Leon Kennedy are the two survivors of Dead By Daylight’s latest chapter. The two survivors have unique perks to set them apart from one another.

The killer is the iconic Nemesis from Resident Evil 3. He has a special tentacle attack that buffs his power and is able to infect survivors, making them weaker and easier to spot. The infection can be nullified by a vaccine that can be found on the map.

When Nemesis is used, zombies will spawn on the map. These NPC characters will assist Nemesis by biting survivors and infecting them, adding an extra layer of strategy in this chapter.

A partnership between this new horror game phenomenon and arguably the most iconic horror game series of all time, Capcom’s Resident Evil is a fitting choice. With the recent releases of Resident Evil 3 Remake and Resident Evil Village, it’s more great news for fans of the series.

