Resident Evil Village is getting a series of demos, but with one big catch. The demos will only be available for a very limited time. Players will get to explore a chunk of the world during the demo window, but it will disappear afterwards.

Announced at the Resident Evil spring showcase, the demo strategy is a little complicated. The main demo allows players to try a full hour of the game that takes them into both the village and castle areas, and will be available on Steam, Stadia, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

The other demo is called 8 Hours in Village and is exclusive to PlayStation owners. It’s a bit of an early access situation where players will have 30 minutes to explore the castle in one session and the same amount of time to explore the village in another. It’s not clear if this version of the demo is exactly the same as the one-hour version, just split into two parts. This is also separate from the previously released, PlayStation-exclusive Maiden demo.

It’s all a little confusing, so here are the exact times when you’ll be able to play each Resident Evil Village demo.

Village Demo

Platforms: PS4/PS5

PS4/PS5 Details: 30 minutes to explore the village location.

30 minutes to explore the village location. Demo time: 5 p.m. PT on April 17 to 1 a.m. PT on April 18

Castle Demo

Platforms: PS4/PS5

PS4/PS5 Details: 30 minutes to explore the castle location.

30 minutes to explore the castle location. Demo time: 5 p.m. PT on April 24 to 1 a.m. PT on April 25

Village And Castle Demo

Platforms: PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S/Steam/Stadia

PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S/Steam/Stadia Details: 60 minutes to explore both the castle and village locations.

60 minutes to explore both the castle and village locations. Demo time: 5 p.m. PT on May 1 to 5 p.m. PT on May 2

