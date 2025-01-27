 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Rise of the Ronin is soon coming to Steam alongside big improvements

By
Rise of the Ronin Open World exploration.
Team Ninja

Rise of the Ronin, the samurai-action-RPG from Team Ninja, is coming to Steam on March 10 alongside several marked improvements to performance and graphical fidelity. Initially released in March 2024, Rise of the Ronin has been a console exclusive until now. It’s migration to Steam includes support for 8K resolution, ultra- and super ultrawide monitors, 120 frames per second, ray tracing, and much more.

The game is available now for preorder, and doing so will unlock in-game perks. These are the same bonuses offered with a PlayStation 5 pre-order, so don’t worry if you already own the title; you aren’t missing out on new content.

Recommended Videos

Rise of the Ronin puts you in the shoes of an unaffiliated samurai (called a ronin) in the final years of the Tokugawa Shogunate, during a time when the arrival of western forces and internal strife plunged Japan into a period of chaos. As the player, you can choose which faction to support and which weapons to use.

The katana, spear, odachi, and various other weapons are available, alongside guns and bows. A grappling hook makes it easy to explore the world around you, and a glider lets you soar through the air and easily find your way down from high structures.

Get your weekly teardown of the tech behind PC gaming
Check your inbox!
Privacy Policy

Rise of the Ronin also includes a rather in depth character creation system that lets you customize everything about their appearance. The ending of each playthrough is based on choices you make in the game; for example, do you assassinate a key political figure or let them live?

Digital Trends gave the PlayStation 5 release of Rise of the Ronin a 7 out 10. The Steam version will seemingly keep all of the good and make improvements exclusive to PC gamers with 3D audio, DirectX 12 Ultimate support, and much more.

Even with these upgrades, the system requirements aren’t overwhelming. You’ll need at least 16GB of RAM, a GTX 1060 or better, and 180GB of available space on your drive. It needs an Intel Core i5-10400 or better, and Steam strongly recommends using an SSD. Rise of the Ronin will be available March 10 for $50 on Steam, but you can preorder now.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
How Astro Bot charmed its way to becoming our Game of the Year
Game of the Year: Astro Bot

The process of picking one “game of the year” is a journey marked by second-guessing. Not a December goes by at Digital Trends where we aren’t agonizing over our annual top 10 list. Do we actually love Baldur’s Gate 3 as much as we think or are we giving in to the pressures of critical consensus? Is Elden Ring a lame year-end pick when we could be celebrating something like Immortality that still sticks with us years later? Are we weighing independent games enough in our deliberations? These are the kind of questions that keep us up at night as winter begins.

This year, we were faced with a similar mental puzzle. After 12 months of obsessively tracking our GOTY front-runners in detailed spreadsheets, one game was left standing: Astro Bot. The delightful platformer had won our hearts thanks to its precise platforming, good-natured attitude, and toylike design. It seemed like a no-brainer, but it was still hard to combat that lingering doubt as one question still haunted us.

Read more
PowerWash Simulator’s latest seasonal update is here, and it’s festive
powerwash simulator seasonal update festive pws icerink 1920x1080 2 t37iflna

With all of the political turmoil right now, it can be hard to get in the festive spirit — but PowerWash Simulator wants to help with its latest free update, offering a Christmas-themed ice rink map to explore and clean up. You might think you've gotten your fill of that already, especially if you had to clean real-world decorations before bringing them in from the garage, but we promise that digital muck is a lot more fun to clean up than the real thing. And we'll take digital spiders over the real ones any day of the week. Grab a nice warm cup of hot chocolate, some comfortable shoes, and snuggle up for a night of the most fun cleaning you've ever done.

The update introduces a new, free DLC that comes with the ice rink area, as well as winter weather gear so that you can bundle up while on the job. The clothing includes a cleaning suit emblazoned with snowflakes, a candy cane theme for the sprayer, and more. If you've never played the game before, now's the perfect chance. The update also comes with a free demo so you can get a taste of what makes this game so relaxing to play. If you find you enjoy it, there's plenty more free DLC to check out yourself, as well as paid DLC for fans of Shrek and Warhammer: 40,000.

Read more
Why I kept coming back to Final Fantasy XIV in 2024
A character sits on a "fatter cat" mount

The MMO genre is overflowing with titles vying for the attention of anyone willing to invest significant portions of their time in a single game. There are no doubt plenty of killer choices you can make based on what type of combat, endgame, and payment model you prefer, ensuring that you'll almost certainly find one that fits you just right. I've been investing off and on in the genre for over two decades, with thousands of hours poured into everything from old, niche titles like Silkroad Online (which I just learned somehow still exists) to worldwide successes like World of Warcraft and Guild Wars.

In recent years, though, I find myself disappointed in various aspects of many popular MMOs, whether it's an overwhelming focus on endgame raiding, too much PVP-centric content, or unfriendly communities that make me cringe when I even glance at the chat. None of that is a problem when I return to Final Fantasy XIV. I somehow feel at peace each time I load up Square Enix's long-running MMO, and it's becoming harder and harder for me to want to venture elsewhere.

Read more