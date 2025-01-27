Rise of the Ronin is soon coming to Steam alongside big improvements

Rise of the Ronin, the samurai-action-RPG from Team Ninja, is coming to Steam on March 10 alongside several marked improvements to performance and graphical fidelity. Initially released in March 2024, Rise of the Ronin has been a console exclusive until now. It’s migration to Steam includes support for 8K resolution, ultra- and super ultrawide monitors, 120 frames per second, ray tracing, and much more.

The game is available now for preorder, and doing so will unlock in-game perks. These are the same bonuses offered with a PlayStation 5 pre-order, so don’t worry if you already own the title; you aren’t missing out on new content.

Rise of the Ronin puts you in the shoes of an unaffiliated samurai (called a ronin) in the final years of the Tokugawa Shogunate, during a time when the arrival of western forces and internal strife plunged Japan into a period of chaos. As the player, you can choose which faction to support and which weapons to use.

The katana, spear, odachi, and various other weapons are available, alongside guns and bows. A grappling hook makes it easy to explore the world around you, and a glider lets you soar through the air and easily find your way down from high structures.

Rise of the Ronin also includes a rather in depth character creation system that lets you customize everything about their appearance. The ending of each playthrough is based on choices you make in the game; for example, do you assassinate a key political figure or let them live?

Digital Trends gave the PlayStation 5 release of Rise of the Ronin a 7 out 10. The Steam version will seemingly keep all of the good and make improvements exclusive to PC gamers with 3D audio, DirectX 12 Ultimate support, and much more.

Even with these upgrades, the system requirements aren’t overwhelming. You’ll need at least 16GB of RAM, a GTX 1060 or better, and 180GB of available space on your drive. It needs an Intel Core i5-10400 or better, and Steam strongly recommends using an SSD. Rise of the Ronin will be available March 10 for $50 on Steam, but you can preorder now.