Two signature cars from Fast & Furious zoom into ‘Rocket League’ October 11

Why it matters to you Fast & Furious fans will surely remember the cars that date back to the beginning of the franchise.

On October 11, two new guest cars will cross over into the ever-so-popular soccer-on-wheels game Rocket League, developer Psyonix announced in a press release. The two cars hail from the Fast & Furious film franchise — Fast & Furious ’99 Nissan Skyline GT-R R34 and Fast & Furious ’70 Dodge Charger R/T.

The ’99 Nissan Skyline was primarily driven by Brian O’Connor in the 2003 movie 2 Fast 2 Furious, while the ’70 Dodge Charger has been featured in four of the franchise’s films, and mostly as Dominic Toretto’s car of choice.

Each car will be available as a separate DLC purchase of $2 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Both will have new wheels and six swappable decals. The Skyline will have 2Bold, 2Cool, 2Tuff, Clean Cut, The Clutch, and Home Stretch decals, and the Charger will have Alameda Twin, Flames, Good Graces, Rally, Sinclair, and Wheelman decals.

This is not the first time that Rocket League has received add-on vehicles from the over-the-top action franchise. Earlier this year, the Dodge Ice Charger from the most recent film, The Fate of the Furious, was added to the game for $2 as well.

All three Fast & Furious cars were developed in partnership with Universal Brand Development.

While three Fast & Furious cars means that the franchise will have the most guest cars in Rocket League, the massive hit is no stranger to crossovers. The iconic DeLorean from Back to the Future became available as a battle car in Rocket League in the months following the game’s 2015 launch. In conjunction with Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, the Batmobile zipped into Rocket League in 2016, and earlier this year, two Hot Wheels cars fittingly came to the playing field.

In addition to cars, Rocket League also offered decorative ornaments from the animated show Rick and Morty this past summer.

The new Fast & Furious cars will also be available as DLC for the Nintendo Switch version of Rocket League, which is expected to launch this holiday season. The Switch version will also include its own unique cars based off of popular Nintendo franchises. Users will be able to unlock both Mario and Luigi-themed cars and Samus Aran’s famous gunship from Metroid.