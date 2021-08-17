Rocket League, now a mainstay across consoles, is being brought into the next generation thanks to an update coming to the game on the PlayStation 5. According to a post on the PlayStation Blog, as of tomorrow, players can enjoy the game with a suite of next-gen features, including various video quality modes that run the game in 4K resolution or at 120 frames per second (fps). As an added PlayStation-exclusive bonus, players will also be treated to some cosmetics based on an iconic PlayStation franchise: Ratchet & Clank.

Players can download Rocket League‘s PS5 update starting tomorrow, and while it doesn’t add anything out of the ordinary, anyone with the right hardware should notice a difference. Rocket League will have two new video quality settings on the PS5: Quality and Performance.

Quality will run the game at 4K resolution, 60 fps, with HDR optional. Players will need an HDR10-compatible display and an HDMI 2.0 cable to take advantage of these benefits. For those who don’t have a 4K display, the game will output at 1080p, supersampled from 4K.

Performance quality will run the game at an odd resolution, 2688×1512, which is 70% of 4K. At this quality, Rocket League can also run at 120 fps and with HDR, as long as players have the right hardware.

Anyone playing Rocket League on either the PS4 or PS5 will be treated to some free Ratchet & Clank-themed cosmetics. From August 18 until January 3, 2022, (so there’s absolutely no rush), players can get a free Ratchet & Clank bundle just for logging in to the game. The bundle includes a Ratchet & Clank punk decal for the Octane, Negatron Collider boost, and both Ratchet and Clank balloon toppers.

Editors' Recommendations