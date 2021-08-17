  1. Gaming

Rocket League gets a PS5 upgrade complete with Ratchet & Clank items

By

Rocket League, now a mainstay across consoles, is being brought into the next generation thanks to an update coming to the game on the PlayStation 5. According to a post on the PlayStation Blog, as of tomorrow, players can enjoy the game with a suite of next-gen features, including various video quality modes that run the game in 4K resolution or at 120 frames per second (fps). As an added PlayStation-exclusive bonus, players will also be treated to some cosmetics based on an iconic PlayStation franchise: Ratchet & Clank.

Players can download Rocket League‘s PS5 update starting tomorrow, and while it doesn’t add anything out of the ordinary, anyone with the right hardware should notice a difference. Rocket League will have two new video quality settings on the PS5: Quality and Performance.

A Ratchet & Clank-themed car in Rocket League.

Quality will run the game at 4K resolution, 60 fps, with HDR optional. Players will need an HDR10-compatible display and an HDMI 2.0 cable to take advantage of these benefits. For those who don’t have a 4K display, the game will output at 1080p, supersampled from 4K.

Performance quality will run the game at an odd resolution, 2688×1512, which is 70% of 4K. At this quality, Rocket League can also run at 120 fps and with HDR, as long as players have the right hardware.

Anyone playing Rocket League on either the PS4 or PS5 will be treated to some free Ratchet & Clank-themed cosmetics. From August 18 until January 3, 2022, (so there’s absolutely no rush), players can get a free Ratchet & Clank bundle just for logging in to the game. The bundle includes a Ratchet & Clank punk decal for the Octane, Negatron Collider boost, and both Ratchet and Clank balloon toppers.

Editors' Recommendations

VZR Model One review: Get the most out of 3D audio

A man wearing the VZR Model One headphones.

The best video games for kids

Abandoned’s mysterious PS5 app is live and players are baffled

An environment from Abandoned running on PS5.

GTA V might run at 4K, 60 FPS on PS5, per German PS Blog post

Grand Theft Auto V main characters in a 4K PC mod.

With Tesla bleeding money, Elon Musk initiates hardcore spending review

Tesla Model Y front

The 7 best Netflix VPNs to binge-watch your favorite shows

Netflix banner

Best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for August 2021

Nintendo Switch deal walmart discount bundle sale Super Mario Odyssey

Time is running out to save on the Dell XPS for back-to-school

Dell XPS 13 on white background.

You won’t believe how cheap this 70-inch 4K TV is today

Vizio 70-inch 4K TV on a white background.

This Dell laptop is perfect for school, and it’s only $280 today

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 on a white background.

5 things we want to see in Wednesday’s Pokémon Presents

A Trainer speaks with his Bidoof.

These Beats wireless earbuds are down to $39 at Walmart

The Beats Flex wireless headphones in black.

This Dell 27-inch monitor is so cheap today it could be a mistake

A 27-inch Dell monitor with a man in a dynamic pose on the screen.