ROG Xbox Ally X vs. Steam Deck: can the ROG dethrone the Steam Deck?

By
The ROG Xbox Ally UI.
Xbox

In the realm of PC gaming handhelds, the Steam Deck reigns supreme. While it isn’t nearly as popular as the Switch 2, it is a perfect console for the enthusiast crowd. The Steam Deck’s main competitor has been the line of ROG handhelds, but so far none of them have managed to catch on quite as well. However, thanks to a partnership with Xbox, the ROG Xbox Ally X might have the power, convenience, and brand recognition to tip the scales. But there are a lot of factors to consider when investing in a new piece of tech, so I’m here to break down how these two handhelds stack up in terms of specs, design, price, and more.

ROG Xbox Ally X vs Steam Deck specs

 ROG Xbox Ally X
 		Steam Deck 
Size11.45 x 4.78 x 2 inches11.7 x 4.6 x 1.9 inches
Weight1.57 pounds1.47 pounds
Screen7 inch FHD IPS 7.4 inch LCD
CPU/GPUAMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme (35W)/ AMD Radeon 890MAMD-customized APU Zen 2/ 8 RDNA 2 CUs 1.6GHz
Storage1TB storage M.2 2280 SSD with 24GB 8000Mhz LPDDR5X RAM64GB to 512GB of flash storage, expandable through microSD with 16 GB LPDDR5 on-board RAM
WirelessWi-Fi- 6E, Bluetooth 5.4Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0
Video output16:9 1080P 120Hz1280 x 800 resolution with OLED options
SpeakersTBDStereo
USB connectorOne USB-C 4.0 with display port 2.1/Power Delivery 3.0, Thunderbolt 4 compatible, and one USB-C 3.2One USB-C with DisplayPort 1.4 alt mode
Headphone/mic jack3.5mm Combo Audio Jack3.5mm stereo
microSD card slotOne USB-C 4.0 with DisplayPort 2.1/Power Delivery 3.0, Thunderbolt 4 compatible, and one USB-C 3.2Yes
Internal battery80Wh battery50Whr battery
Battery lifeTBD3 to 12 hours
Charging timeTBD2 to 3 hours
AvailabilityOctober 16Available now

If you look at that chart and mostly see an unintelligible string of letters and numbers, fear not because I will help decode it all.

The CPU and GPU are the main drivers for a system’s power, and both handhelds use AMD chips. But the ROG’s chip is multiple versions ahead and has double the cores of the Steam Deck. That doesn’t mean it is twice as powerful, but a very clear step up.

RAM is another big point to mention. The ROG boasts 24GB compared to the Steam Deck’s 16GB, meaning it will run and load games much faster.

While the Steam Deck does have a marginally larger screen, it does cap out at 800p. That is perfectly fine for a handheld, but the ROG aims higher with a full 1080p screen that can even run at 120Hz. To give the Ally another little boost, it also utilizes Automatic Super Resolution (Auto SR), which is this device’s version of AI upscaling. Another factor here is that you can opt to get the Steam Deck OLED for a crisper picture.

Storage is a straightforward category here. The Steam Deck, by default, comes with 64GB of storage space with the option to upgrade, while the ROG has 1TB ready to go.

You shouldn’t overlook the improved Wi-Fi tech here, either. Wi-Fi 6E will not only make downloading games much easier, but gives you the best connection for multiplayer games and cloud streaming. That last point could be a massive selling point for a handheld when you want to get right into a game on the go without waiting for it to download.

We don’t know how the batteries will stack up in practice, and it will all depend on how hard you’re pushing the device, but the 80Wh battery in the ROG over the Steam Deck’s 50Wh should at least keep the two competitive in that regard.

ROG Xbox Ally X vs Steam Deck design

The ROG Xbox Ally UI.
Xbox

Since the Switch came out, all handhelds have followed the same basic design structure. The Steam Deck is very functional in design with few frills, but it is a bit uncomfortable to use for extended periods of time for some people. It is a tiny bit lighter than the ROG, but not enough to make a meaningful difference. In short, the Steam Deck goes for practicality over appearances.

What’s somewhat notable about the ROG Xbox Ally X’s design is the handles. Rather than the Steam Deck’s more solid construction, the ROG has defined handles to more accurately recreate the feeling of holding a controller. This makes the actual holding and playing of the machine more ergonomic.

ROG Xbox Ally X vs Steam Deck controllers

Playing Steam Deck with feet in a hot tub.
Valve

One look at the ROG Xbox Ally X and you can see it is meant to evoke the style of an Xbox controller. The sticks are offset, the face buttons are colored the same, and the triggers fit your finger perfectly. If the goal was to rip an Xbox controller in half and put a screen in the middle, it achieved it.

The main complaint about the Steam Deck’s default controls is how cramped they are. The buttons and sticks feel good, but are so close together that it is hard on the hands at times. It does come with touchpads that let you play a few games more easily.

The entire controller discussion almost comes out as a wash since both allow you to connect whatever your favorite controller is via Bluetooth. But if you were to use the built-in systems, the ROG is superior.

ROG Xbox Ally X vs Steam Deck games

The xbox rog ally floating in the air.
Xbox

What good is a handheld without games? Because both handhelds are essentially mini PCs, they will have access to almost the exact same libraries.

It takes a little work, but the Steam Deck can access all major PC launches, including Steam (obviously), Epic, Battle.net, and even Xbox. Because it runs on Linux, you can even add things like emulators if you know how.

The same is true for the ROG Xbox Ally X, with the main difference being the UI. This is the first time a PC handheld has attempted to make the handheld experience feel like a console. The launcher makes it infinitely easier to get right to your Steam, Epix, Battle.net, and Xbox games without having to jump through hoops like you do on the Steam Deck.

So, while the Steam Deck offers more freedom, the ROG makes it easier to get to your games.

ROG Xbox Ally X vs Steam Deck price

A white Steam Deck with the screen turned on sitting on a blue background.
Valve

You have multiple options for pricing when it comes to the Steam Deck based on the model, but we still don’t have pricing details for either the ROG Xbox Ally or the X version. Leaks have suggested they will cost $700 and $1,050, respectively, but we will need to wait for final confirmation to know for sure.

  • Steam Deck 256GB – $400
  • Steam Deck OLED 512GB – $550
  • Steam Deck OLED 1TB – $650
