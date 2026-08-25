ROG’s new gaming mice are built for esports, but your spreadsheets will thank you too

ASUS Republic of Gamers used its Gamescom 2026 stage to double down on esports, and the centerpiece of the announcement is two new mice built for players who take their clicks seriously. The ROG Gladius IV Ace and ROG Spatha X 65K join the brand’s Ace Collection, alongside new team partnerships and a dedicated esports Instagram channel.

What makes the Gladius IV Ace built for competitive play?

ROG says the Gladius IV Ace’s ergonomic shape came out of sports-science testing with professional players, and it’s meant to reduce muscle strain during long sessions. In testing, players kept steadier tracking and stayed accurate even after fatigue set in, including during quick 180-degree flicks.

The mouse weighs just 56 grams out of the box, but you get 3, 5, and 7 gram weights to fine-tune the feel across seven different configurations. Every unit is also tested to keep left and right click force within 5 grams of each other, so you are not stuck with a mouse where one click feels mushier than the other.

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On the wireless side, the Gladius IV Ace uses ROG’s SpeedNova 8K Gen II tech with a bigger antenna for a stronger signal, along with Active Dynamic Hopping to dodge interference. It scans at up to 20,000 frames per second with an 8000 Hz polling rate, and settings can be tweaked through the browser based Gear Link tool, so you don’t even need to install software.

Is the Spatha X 65K only good for MMO players?

The Spatha X 65K packs 12 programmable buttons, which MMO players will love for stacking macros and ability rotations. But the same buttons make it a handy productivity mouse too, whether you’re editing video or jumping between spreadsheets.You get five weight configurations, swappable mechanical switches, tri-mode connectivity, and a magnetic charging dock that doubles as a display stand.

Alongside the hardware, ROG announced a new partnership with esports org GamerLegion and content creator iiTzTimmy, plus a dedicated ROG Ace Esports Instagram channel to keep fans posted on tournaments, gear, and player setups. Both mice launch at the end of September in the US through the ASUS eShop and Best Buy.