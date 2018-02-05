Crash Bandicoot rumored to return with new game in 2019

The Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy was a huge success for publisher Activision and the PlayStation 4, selling more than 2.5 million copies and becoming one of the most successful remastered games of all time. This success wasn’t lost on the publisher, and it appears that Activision has plans for Crash that include a new game in the not-too-distant future.

Users at gaming forum ResetEra discovered that the European licensed merchandising company GB Eye revealed new details on the Crash Bandicoot in a recent licensing source book. According to licensing manager Max Arguile, Activision is planning to release a new game in the Crash Bandicoot series in 2019, and plans are in the works for future Crash Bandicoot games for the next five years.

This would represent a huge shift for the series, as a new Crash Bandicoot platforming game hasn’t released for consoles since Mind Over Mutant in 2008. The mascot has mostly been relegated to mobile and karting games, and wasn’t present in the crossover fighting game PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale. Given the success of N. Sane Trilogy, perhaps that would change for a potential sequel.

But a new game isn’t the only thing GB Eye revealed in the report. Activision is also apparently planning to bring N. Sane Trilogy to both PC and Nintendo Switch in 2018 — Xbox One wasn’t mentioned

With fans still obviously interested in Crash Bandicoot, we’re crossing our fingers that Activision has similar plans for Spyro. The purple dragon has mostly lived in the background of the popular toys-to-life series Skylanders, but his own adventures were fantastic in their own right. We haven’t seen a traditioanl Spyro game since The Legend of Spyro: Dawn of the Dragon in 2008, which had voice talent from actors like Elijah Wood, Wayne Brady, Christina Ricci, and even Gary Oldman.