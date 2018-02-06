‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ rumored to have Battle Royale mode, explorable trains

Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive recently revealed October 26 as the (supposedly) final release date for Red Dead Redemption 2, placing the game a full year past its initial “fall 2017” window. Rockstar is being characteristically quiet on gameplay details, but a purported information leak points to one of the most ambitious games the studio has ever made.

Trusted Reviews reported February 6 that it had obtained development documents on the game back in August 2017, but it wasn’t able to internally validate them until the release of more promotional materials by Rockstar (we are still considering them to be rumors).

The documents are said to reveal a “Battle Royale” multiplayer mode in Red Dead Redemption 2, making the game the latest in a long line of titles inspired by the success of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds. Other modes mentioned include “Revive and Survive,” a deathmatch mode between two teams, and the objective-based “Money Grab.” There will also apparently be an online free-roam option with more depth than Grand Theft Auto Online.

As with the current-generation versions of Grand Theft Auto V, the documents claimed that the entirety of Red Dead Redemption 2 will be playable in an optional first-person mode, with “bespoke animations to fit the style.” Given the game’s “dead eye” gunplay and emphasis on precision shots, this would be a fitting addition, and far more helpful than it would be in a Grand Theft Auto game. According to the documents, the dead eye ability will also allow you to track prey in the wilderness when you’re hunting. Fishing will also be available, with different types of bait and tackle required for particular catches.

We’ve seen trains in previous Red Dead Redemption 2 trailers, and they will be used as a quick form of transportation in the game. They will also be “fully explorable,” with unique passengers on board for players to interact with. Mine carts and horse-drawn carriages are also mentioned, though we anticipate the standard horse will likely be your predominant form of transportation.

Red Dead Redemption 2 hits Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on October 26. It’s technically the third game in Rockstar’s series, as the original Red Dead Redemption was preceded by Red Dead Revolver in 2004.