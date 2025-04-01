RuneScape calls players back with a new survival coop game

RuneScape is one of the oldest MMOs around (especially among the older games that still have players), and now it’s getting a brand-new game. RuneScape: Dragonwilds is a coop survival game for up to four players set in the long-forgotten continent of Ashenfall. It’s not yet available, but will soon release into Early Access where players can take an active role in identifying bugs and helping mold its development.

“We’re committed to making RuneScape: Dragonwilds a community-driven game that players want to come back to again and again. The best way to make a game we know fans will love, is to make it with them! We’re bringing players along for the journey,” the developers say. “RuneScape games have always been better for community voice being at it’s heart, and we’re taking that same mindset in listening to the community from day one. We’re very excited to see where our community collaboration can take us in the coming months and years with RuneScape: Dragonwilds!”

Recommended Videos

The game takes a gorgeous step forward with graphics, upgrading from the charming old-school look of the original RuneScape to a more modern look. That said, it still doesn’t lose its pleasing game-like appearance. Players will get the common elements of a survival game — gathering resources, crafting, etc. — but with a magical twist. You’ll be able to cut down multiple trees at once through the use of spells and a whole lot more.

Of course, Jagex says the game is still RuneScape at its heart, with the ultimate goal of the game being to bring down dragons. The initial release version will contain “the first few regions, survival systems, RuneScape Skills as well as magic survival spells, gear to craft,” and more, including the first dragon in the game.

The current estimate is for the game to leave early access in 2026, but the team says they are willing to spend as much time as necessary to make sure players get a satisfying experience that brings them back time and time again. RuneScape: Dragonwilds will be priced lower during early access, but post-release DLC might be paid.

There’s no set release date yet for RuneScape: Dragonwilds, but you can wishlist it on Steam now to be notified when it drops.