 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

RuneScape calls players back with a new survival coop game

By

RuneScape is one of the oldest MMOs around (especially among the older games that still have players), and now it’s getting a brand-new game. RuneScape: Dragonwilds is a coop survival game for up to four players set in the long-forgotten continent of Ashenfall. It’s not yet available, but will soon release into Early Access where players can take an active role in identifying bugs and helping mold its development.

“We’re committed to making RuneScape: Dragonwilds a community-driven game that players want to come back to again and again. The best way to make a game we know fans will love, is to make it with them! We’re bringing players along for the journey,” the developers say. “RuneScape games have always been better for community voice being at it’s heart, and we’re taking that same mindset in listening to the community from day one. We’re very excited to see where our community collaboration can take us in the coming months and years with RuneScape: Dragonwilds!”

Recommended Videos

The game takes a gorgeous step forward with graphics, upgrading from the charming old-school look of the original RuneScape to a more modern look. That said, it still doesn’t lose its pleasing game-like appearance. Players will get the common elements of a survival game — gathering resources, crafting, etc. — but with a magical twist. You’ll be able to cut down multiple trees at once through the use of spells and a whole lot more.

Image used with permission by copyright holder

Of course, Jagex says the game is still RuneScape at its heart, with the ultimate goal of the game being to bring down dragons. The initial release version will contain “the first few regions, survival systems, RuneScape Skills as well as magic survival spells, gear to craft,” and more, including the first dragon in the game.

Related

The current estimate is for the game to leave early access in 2026, but the team says they are willing to spend as much time as necessary to make sure players get a satisfying experience that brings them back time and time again. RuneScape: Dragonwilds will be priced lower during early access, but post-release DLC might be paid.

There’s no set release date yet for RuneScape: Dragonwilds, but you can wishlist it on Steam now to be notified when it drops.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
Epic Game Store fights back against review bombs with new user rating system
Epic Games Store user rating system

People review-bombing games even before they're released is a common problem on sites like Metacritic. To combat this, Epic Games announced that it's come out with a new user rating system on the Epic Games Store that should address the issues.

The Fortnite maker said on Friday it updated its digital gaming storefront with the user rating system to ensure its games receive direct feedback from the community as they're playing them. It works like this: Epic will randomly ask players to score a game on a five-star scale after playing a game for more than two hours. Their scores will be calculated into the game's overall score, which will appear on the game's Epic Games Store page to help other gamers determine whether or not it's worth playing.

Read more
The best survival games on Nintendo Switch
Promo art for Don't Starve, featuring main character and monsters.

When it comes to challenging, rewarding experiences, the survival video game genre is at the top of its class, often featuring compelling gameplay, and equally as gripping storytelling. Survival games typically throw you into procedurally generated worlds against deadly creatures and harsh weather, all while your resources deplete over time. Though these kinds of games are exceedingly difficult at times, they've attracted a surprisingly wide audience, especially thanks to their high replay value. There's something deeply satisfying about finding just the right types of materials to keep your character alive -- even more so if you manage to outlive an attack against a terrifying group of enemies.

Better yet is the ability to take these kinds of games on the go. With that in mind, the Nintendo Switch is the perfect platform for survival games, allowing you to play on the TV, or in handheld mode whenever you'd like. The Nintendo Switch doesn't offer as many survival games as the PS4 or PC, but there are still plenty of fantastic options to choose from on the handheld hybrid.

Read more
New Call of Duty: Warzone mode is the change the game needs
Rebirth Island in Warzone.

Call of Duty: Warzone separates itself from other battle royale games in more ways than one. Whether it's giving players the ability to use their own custom loadouts, offering a way to come back from the dead via the Gulag, or even its general overall feel, there isn't anything quite like it.

Arguably, its most controversial aspect is the fact that Warzone features an extremely fast time to kill (TTK), which causes gunfights to be over before you even realize you're being attacked. However, a recent update implemented the Iron Trials mode on Rebirth Island, giving players more health and, ultimately, more time to react -- but on a smaller map, resulting in faster-paced matches.

Read more