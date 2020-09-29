  1. Gaming

Sackboy: A Big Adventure gets special edition with Sony-themed costumes

By
Sackboy

The LittleBigPlanet spin-off, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, will get a digital deluxe edition that includes in-game costumes based on characters from Sony games.

The skins include Jin from Ghost of Tsushima, Sam Porter Bridges from Death Stranding, Connor from Detroit: Become Human, and Deacon St. John from Days Gone. The bundle is $80 on both systems and comes with a digital artbook, soundtrack, and cosmetic items like emotes.

A physical special edition comes with a Sackboy stuffed animal, though pricing details for that special edition are still unknown.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure, will launch for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on November 12 and will retail for $60 on both consoles. Fans who pre-order any edition of the game through the PlayStation Store or a supporting retailer receive a digital comic titled The Gathering Storm, which expands on the game’s backstory.

