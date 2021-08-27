  1. Gaming

New Saints Row trailer details the game’s new gang and setting

By

A new trailer for Saints Row gives players a good look at who the new Third Street Saints are, who they’ll be fighting, and what the backdrop for their aggressive criminal takeover will be.

While the upcoming self-titled Saints Row game will be keeping some things the same, the reboot is set to introduce multiple changes to the franchise. A majority of those differences won’t be in gameplay, but rather the game’s setting and cast of characters.

Saints Row will take place in Santo Ileso, a city set in the American Southwest. In the trailer, developers working on the game stress that this new locale is extremely important, as it fits into the game’s overall theme (and weirdness). The game’s map will be the largest of any title in the Saints Row franchise, but it’s not clear how much of that terrain will belong to the city of Santo Ileso, and how much of it will be the surrounding desert. Regardless, Saints Row‘s new setting seems like a fair departure from the likes of Steelport, the city players romp through in Saints Row 3 and 4.

Along with a new setting, players will be greeted by a new cast of characters in the Saints Row reboot. Johnny Gat and Shaundi are nowhere to be seen and are instead replaced by Eli, a money-laundering genius; Nina, a talented getaway driver and gearhead; and Kevin, a wild gun nut with a passion for cooking. Naturally, players still fill the shoes of The Boss, who they can customize as much as they’d like.

In a preview for Saints Row, developer Volition confirmed that while much of the game would be new, it would still have the same Saints Row bones. The game will include the same wacky arsenal of weapons, stylish vehicles, and ways to make money, including mini-games like Insurance Fraud.

Saints Row is set to release on February 22, 2022 for PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

Editors' Recommendations

Best PS5 game deals for September 2021

Ratchet fires a huge weapon in Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart.

Metroid Dread trailer shows off Samus’ new arsenal and an old foe

Samus stares at Kraid in Metroid Dread.

Best Buy just slashed $250 off this cordless stick vacuum’s price

The cordless and bagless LG CordZero Stick Vacuum in an upright position.

This massive air fryer is ridiculously cheap at Walmart today

The Chefman TurboFry air fryer surrounded by food that it cooked.

Best cheap PS Plus deals for September 2021

Best PS Plus deals

Intel XeSS support establishes a balance between DLSS and FSR

Intel XeSS rendering pipeline demonstration.

The best phones for 2021

iPhone 12 Pro front

The best outdoor security cameras for 2021

The Google Nest Cam (battery) mounted to a wall.

The best smart speakers for 2021

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) with Clock front

Every major video game delay that’s happened in 2021 already

Soldiers shooting aliens in Rainbow Six Extraction.

The best video doorbells for 2021

Arlo Video Doorbell

The best smart locks for 2021

lockly vision review and app

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 price slashed by $150 right now

The black version of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 with the S Pen.