  1. Gaming
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

The next Super Smash Bros. would have to shrink the roster, says creator Sakurai

Otto Kratky
By

Super Smash Bros. creator Masahiro Sakurai revealed in an interview with The Verge that the next entry in the franchise, if it happens, wouldn’t be as content-laden as Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is now.

“I think we’ve reached the limit, at least in terms of volume and content and fighters,” Sakurai said. “Basically, if I were to have the opportunity to work on another Super Smash Bros. game, that means we would have to shrink the roster, but we need to think about whether fans would be pleased about that.”

A notorious workaholic, Sakurai is seemingly stepping out of his office for the first time in what may be years. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate recently reached a milestone in terms of its post-launch content, having added Kingdom Hearts‘ Sora as its final character. A recent update for the game also added in its final character adjustments, leaving Ultimate‘s roster with some permanent changes.

If Sakurai were to work on another Smash title, he also said that he would want to play a smaller role in its development. “I’ve been doing too much of the work myself, so I’d need to resolve that, too,” Sakurai said. “In order for a longtime series to continue thriving today, we need to think about eliminating the series’ dependence on just one person’s vision.”

With additional development for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate finally wrapping up, it’s not clear what’s next for Nintendo’s titular platform fighter franchise, including whether or not Sakurai would want a part to play in it.

Editors' Recommendations

Dragon Ball: The Breakers needs to give its survivors a break

dragon ball breakers balancing issues db raider wins

New report indicates that Apple’s two secret projects are its ‘next big thing’

Apple VR Headset Concept by Antonio De Rosa

Microsoft and Samsung to team up on AR headset, rumor suggests

microsoft hololens 2

Razer’s new MagSafe cooling fan brings RGB to iPhone gamers

Razer Phone cooler chroma.

How to add your favorite podcasts to your Google Home routines

nest speaker on table light on

The best solar lights

Oppo thinks retracting phone cameras are the next big thing

Oppo shows off retracting rear camera on a phone

The best iPhone apps (December 2021)

iOS 14 App Library

Hisense debuts its first 8K Roku TV, the 75-inch U800GR

Hisense U800GR 8k Roku TV.

Sonos needs to curb its power consumption if it wants to be net zero by 2040

Sonos Roam

Google and Roku strike a deal to keep YouTube and YouTube TV on the platform

YouTube on Roku.

Hurry! This Dell Windows 11 laptop is just $250 today

best laptop deals dell inspiron 15 7000 01

Save $100 on the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones today

Sony - WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones - Black