Samsung has a great deal right now on one of the best SSDs around for improving your PS5’s storage situation. The Samsung 980 Pro 2TB NVMe SSD is normally priced at $270 but right now, you can buy it for $200. A saving of $70, this is the ideal time to upgrade your PS5 storage while still gaining tremendous value for money. It’s quick to install and makes a huge difference. Hit the buy button below or read on while we explain all.

Why you should buy the Samsung 980 Pro 2TB NVMe SSD

The Samsung 980 Pro is one of the best NVMe SSDs around as well as the pick of the bunch when it comes to the best SSDs for PS5. Whether you’re looking to upgrade the storage on your PC, laptop or PS5, you’re in luck here. The SSD offers true PCIe 4.0 NVMe speeds of up to 7,000 MB/s for sequential reads and 5,100 MB/s for sequential writes. That means up to two times the data transfer rate of PCIe 3.0 so it’s well-suited for gaming needs.

For the benefit of PlayStation 5 owners, it also has an integrated heatsink so that heat can be dispersed effectively to maintain speed, power efficiency, and thermal control. Perhaps more importantly for some people, it also means you don’t have to worry about installing the heatsink yourself so that’s some saved effort. Samsung promises that it provides an additional layer of thermal control for smarter heat management so it can cope with more heavy-duty gaming than the average NVMe SSD.

If you’re keen to install all the best PS5 games, you pretty much need a new SSD drive. The standard one already preinstalled on your PS5 simply won’t cut it alone. This is the best solution to that dilemma. You won’t have to worry about uninstalling games to make room for new ones when you have this much space at your disposal.

Normally priced at $270, you can currently buy the Samsung 980 Pro NVMe SSD 2TB for $200 from Samsung direct. A saving of $70 or 26%, this is a tremendous bargain for anyone looking to upgrade their storage capacity with the minimum of hassle. Buy it now before the deal ends.

