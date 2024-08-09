This Samsung 990 PRO SSD is on sale, and it’s perfect for your PS5

The PlayStation 5 is an amazing console, but there’s one major problem that most gamers agree with — limited storage space. Fortunately, there’s an easy solution, and that’s to buy from PS5 SSD deals. If you’re interested, you should check out Best Buy’s offer for the 2TB model of the Samsung 990 Pro SSD, which slashes its price to only $180 from 265 for savings of $85. We’re not sure how much time is remaining for this bargain though, so you need to hurry with your purchase if you don’t want to miss out on the discount.

Why you should buy the Samsung 990 Pro SSD for PS5

The PlayStation 5’s usable storage is one of the few knocks against the popular gaming console. The original model offers just 667GB of usable space, and while the PlayStation 5 Slim improves that to about 842.2GB, that’s still not enough for gamers who want to install several titles at a time. Fortunately, it’s easy to add an internal SSD to a PS5 — you just have to pop the console’s side plate off and locate the expansion slot — and there’s no better option out there than the Samsung 990 Pro SSD, which ranks first in our roundup of the best PS5 SSDs.

The Samsung 990 Pro SSD is perfect for the PlayStation 5 because it comes with a nickel heatsink that prevent any form of overheating, it’s made of high-quality materials, and it provides excellent speeds for fast loading times. The 2TB model of the Samsung 990 Pro SSD, meanwhile, hits the sweet spot in terms of price and usability, so it’s our recommended option when buying this internal SSD for upgrading your PS5’s storage.

Not all SSD deals will work with your PlayStation 5, but here’s one with perfect compatibility — the Samsung 990 Pro, which has its 2TB model on sale for only $180 from Best Buy following an $85 discount on its original price of $265. The offer may not last very long though, as we expect that a lot of PS5 owners will be interested. Before stocks run out, you better add the Samsung 990 Pro SSD to your cart and complete the checkout process as soon as possible.