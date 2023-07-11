 Skip to main content
Prime Day deal gets you a 256GB microSD for Nintendo Switch for $23

Aaron Mamiit
Nintendo Switch owners who are looking for something to buy from this year’s Prime Day deals should think about getting the SanDisk microSDXC card that’s officially licensed for the console, as you can never have too much storage for your games, DLCs, and screenshots. The 256GB version is on sale from Amazon with a $30 discount that more than halves its price to just $23 from $53, but you need to act fast if you want to take advantage of the offer because we’re not sure if stocks will still be available as the end of the shopping holiday draws nearer.

Why you should buy the 256GB SanDisk microSDXC card for Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite have 32GB of internal storage, and the Nintendo Switch OLED doubled that to 64GB — for most gamers, these are not enough. If you’re planning to download games and their DLCs, as well as take lots of screenshots, you’ll need the extra space that the SanDisk microSDXC card will provide. The 256GB of extra space will be enough to install several of the best Nintendo Switch games, and the large capacity will be handy because popular titles like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will take up 13.4GB and 16.3GB, respectively.

If you buy any other microSD card, you’ll need to go through our guide on how to choose a microSD card for the Nintendo Switch to make sure that what you purchase will be compatible with the console. However, since this version of the SanDisk microSDXC card is officially licensed for the Nintendo Switch, it’s guaranteed that it will work, so you won’t have to worry that you may have to get it replaced.

Maximize your Nintendo Switch by adding more storage to it with the officially licensed SanDisk microSDXC card. The 256GB version is currently available from Amazon’s Prime Day for a very affordable $23, for $30 in savings on its original price of $53. You’re going to want to hurry with your purchase if you want to enjoy the offer though, because with the popularity of the Nintendo Switch, a lot of gamers will want the extra storage for the console. Add the 256GB SanDisk microSDXC card to your cart and check out immediately.

Aaron Mamiit
