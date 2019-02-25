Digital Trends
Gaming

Save big on the Nintendo Switch with Newegg’s latest deal

Gabe Gurwin
By
how to set up the nintendo switch feature

The Nintendo Switch has an absolutely stellar lineup of games in its library, including exclusives and third-party titles, and there has never been a better time to purchase it. If you’re looking to get the system, Newegg currently has a great deal on both versions, as well as discounts on one of its biggest games.

Newegg is offering the neon blue/red variant of the Nintendo Switch, as well as the gray version for the standard $300, but if you use the coupon code EMCTVVA34, you can buy either version for $270.

The standard Nintendo Switch package includes the console itself, as well as the dock, two Joy-Con controllers, and the Joy-Con Grip. The Joy-Con Grip turns the two Joy-Con controllers into a gamepad similar to more traditional consoles, though we recommend also purchasing the Pro Controller for longer docked play sessions.

You can also purchase Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for a 20 percent discount, and as it’s one of the biggest games on the system, it’s unlikely we’ll see a permanent sale for the game for at least a few years. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate features every fighter ever released in any of the series’ other games, as well as several new characters. It also has more than 100 playable stages, and a story-based campaign mode that has hours of content to keep you busy.

If you’re looking to play Mario’s latest 3D adventure, you can also get Super Mario Odyssey for a discount off its standard price. It’s one of the most inventive games we’ve seen from the series in years, taking the basic Super Mario 64 formula and introducing the ability to possess enemies or objects and control them directly. As you can imagine, this makes for some great obstacles and challenges.

The Nintendo Switch will only get better in 2019. This July, Fire Emblem: Three Houses brings the series to the console for the first time, and Platinum Games is currently working on both Astral Chain and Bayonetta 3. Add to that the dozens of console ports and indie games, and you have a system that can go toe-to-toe with the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and even PC.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

It's time to check out the best Apple Watch deals for February 2019
awesome tech you cant buy yet sphero rvr feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Programmable toy car and beanless coffee

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Xbox One X review logo
Gaming

Microsoft reportedly planning to unveil next-gen Xbox consoles at E3 2019

Microsoft is reportedly planning to unveil the next-generation Xbox consoles, codenamed Anaconda and Lockhart, at E3 2019. Halo Infinite, which was revealed at E3 2018, will be a launch title for the new consoles.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
Assassin's Creed Odyssey review
Gaming

Google’s Project Yeti hardware may be revealed at Game Developers Conference

Google will reportedly unveil its gaming hardware for Project Yeti at the Game Developers Conference in March. The console will be powered by the game streaming technology featured in the recently concluded Project Stream beta test.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
bioware ea anthem arrives february 2019 xbox playstation pc e3 2018
Gaming

What’s ahead for Anthem? BioWare rolls out 90-day road map

BioWare rolled out the 90-day roadmap for Anthem, covering the first Act named Echoes of Reality. The studio promises new Freeplay events, Legendary missions, and something called the Cataclysm.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
nintendo reggie fils aime to be replaced by doug bowser of america s
Gaming

Twitter reacts to Nintendo’s Reggie Fils-Aime retiring, Doug Bowser taking over

Nintendo of America President Reggie Fils-Aime revealed that he will retire in April, and he will be replaced by Doug Bowser. Twitter sent messages of gratitude to Fils-Aime, while celebrating the irony of Bowser taking over Nintendo.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
fallout countdown spotted amazon placeholder bethesda game
Gaming

Fallout countdown video spotted in Amazon placeholder for Bethesda game

Amazon placeholders for a Bethesda game were spotted, and they included a countdown video in the style of Fallout. A new Fallout game may be in the works, but with Fallout 76 just released last year, remasters may be more likely.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
fortnite save the world driftboards disabled due to glitches
Gaming

Fortnite Save the World players suffer from deadly Driftboard glitches

Epic Games recently added Driftboards to Fortnite as a mobility option. Players in the Save the World mode have suffered from various glitches with the Driftboards though, sometimes being launched across the map while riding them.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
alienware 34 inch gaming monitor sale alienware3402
Computing

Grab Alienware’s massive 34-inch curved G-Sync gaming monitor for $450 off

If you want something to replace your multiple monitor setup, Alienware's 34-inch gaming displays are a decent considering, especially since they can be had for $450 off their typical price.
Posted By Jon Martindale
The Division 2 Hands-on Preview
Gaming

You can try out The Division 2’s open beta on March 1, now with more content

Tom Clancy's The Division 2 is still several weeks away, but you can try out the open beta without having to pre-order the game on March 1. The open beta even includes more gameplay than the closed beta.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Xbox One X review controller in front
Gaming

Have a problem with your Xbox One X? We have the solution

The Xbox One X is a brilliant console, but it's not without its issues, ranging from simple annoyances to severe hardware problems. Here are common Xbox One X problems and how to fix them.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
PlayStation 4 bundle
Gaming

You won't need a new hard drive thanks to these tips for deleting games on a PS4

PlayStation 4 games eat up storage space quickly, which will inevitably require you to make room for new games. Here's how to delete and re-install games on PS4 for those times when you have to manage your storage space.
Posted By Steven Petite
how to connect with friends nintendo switch nintendoswitch hardware 2
Gaming

How do Nintendo Switch, Xbox One X compare to each other? We find out

The Nintendo Switch is innovative enough to stand apart from traditional consoles, but could it become your primary gaming system? How does the Switch stack up against the Xbox One?
Posted By Steven Petite
Anthem Hands-on Preview
Product Review

Anthem shows a glimmer of brilliance that's quickly dampened by its grind

Anthem is an online shooter from BioWare that’s already proven to have a stunning open-world with action-packed combat that distinguishes itself with its story, characters, and lore. But will it continue to invest in those things as we…
Posted By Felicia Miranda
how to record xbox one gameplay capture
Gaming

How to share your best gaming moments on the Xbox One and its mobile app

The current generation of consoles make it easier than ever to share your gaming highlights with the world. Here's a quick guide on how you can record a gameplay video on Xbox One.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin