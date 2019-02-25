Share

The Nintendo Switch has an absolutely stellar lineup of games in its library, including exclusives and third-party titles, and there has never been a better time to purchase it. If you’re looking to get the system, Newegg currently has a great deal on both versions, as well as discounts on one of its biggest games.

Newegg is offering the neon blue/red variant of the Nintendo Switch, as well as the gray version for the standard $300, but if you use the coupon code EMCTVVA34, you can buy either version for $270.

The standard Nintendo Switch package includes the console itself, as well as the dock, two Joy-Con controllers, and the Joy-Con Grip. The Joy-Con Grip turns the two Joy-Con controllers into a gamepad similar to more traditional consoles, though we recommend also purchasing the Pro Controller for longer docked play sessions.

You can also purchase Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for a 20 percent discount, and as it’s one of the biggest games on the system, it’s unlikely we’ll see a permanent sale for the game for at least a few years. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate features every fighter ever released in any of the series’ other games, as well as several new characters. It also has more than 100 playable stages, and a story-based campaign mode that has hours of content to keep you busy.

If you’re looking to play Mario’s latest 3D adventure, you can also get Super Mario Odyssey for a discount off its standard price. It’s one of the most inventive games we’ve seen from the series in years, taking the basic Super Mario 64 formula and introducing the ability to possess enemies or objects and control them directly. As you can imagine, this makes for some great obstacles and challenges.

The Nintendo Switch will only get better in 2019. This July, Fire Emblem: Three Houses brings the series to the console for the first time, and Platinum Games is currently working on both Astral Chain and Bayonetta 3. Add to that the dozens of console ports and indie games, and you have a system that can go toe-to-toe with the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and even PC.