Save $10 by buying Horizon Forbidden West’s PS4 version

Anyone looking to get Horizon Forbidden West and experience Aloy’s journey along America’s postapocalyptic West Coast can save some cash, as long as they don’t mind waiting a bit longer to play.

Horizon Forbidden West is releasing for PS4 and PS5 on February 18, and Sony is offering a free upgrade to anyone who buys the former. And there isn’t really any reason to buy the game’s PS5 version unless you’re picking up a physical copy and want it to come in a PS5 box. Players looking to get the game digitally, on the other hand, can save $10 by simply buying the PS4 version of the game and digitally upgrading to the PS5 version.

Buying Horizon Forbidden West‘s PS4 edition is fairly straightforward. Players can find it on the PlayStation Store website by simply scrolling down from the top of the game’s store page or on the PlayStation App by selecting the game’s $60 Standard Edition. It seems like the only place one can’t purchase the PS4 version of Horizon Forbidden West is the PS5’s PlayStation Store, which directs players straight to wasting $10 on a more expensive version of the same game.

Purchasing Horizon Forbidden West like this does come with one caveat. Pre-ordering the PS4 version of the game instead of the PS5 version means that players will have to wait to digitally upgrade their game; they aren’t able to preload its digitally upgraded PS5 version. With Horizion Forbidden West releasing tomorrow, February 18, that isn’t exactly a huge disincentive, and it’s a great way to save some money.

