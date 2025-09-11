 Skip to main content
Save your cash this weekend by playing these insane Game Pass games (September 12-14)

A quarterback pointing before a hike in madden 25.
EA

We all have to admit that gaming is an expensive hobby, and it sure isn’t getting any cheaper. Thankfully, Xbox Series X games aren’t hitting $80 quite yet since The Outer Worlds 2 was pulled back to $70, but even that’s a lot of cash to drop. While the demo didn’t prove to me that the game has everything I hope it will, it is still just one of many upcoming video games that you might be saving up for. While we’re in a slight lull for releases, now is the best time to take advantage of your Game Pass subscription to save some cash without sacrificing quality game time. This weekend, I found three insanely great games in the Game Pass library you shouldn’t miss out on.

Madden NFL 25

The football season is back, or so I’m told. Listen, I haven’t played a football game since Madden 98 on the N64, so I won’t even pretend to be a super fan, but I know Madden transcends demographics when it comes to football fans. Sure, Madden 26 did just come out last month, but these games are so iterative that there’s not a huge need to upgrade to the latest version when you can get last year’s entry via Game Pass. Madden NFL 25 actually had a lot of upgrades over previous games, such as new tackling systems, a new Hit Stick rework, unique player behavior, and more. After watching the game, you can always boot up Madden to take direct control and get a better outcome for your favorite team.

Madden NFL 25 is available now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

No Man’s Sky

I’ve been talking about No Man’s Sky off and on for almost 10 years now, and every time I do it feels like I’m describing a different game. This is basically No Man’s Sky 4 at this point based on how much has changed, how much has been added, and how much more popular the game is since it originally launched. This is the perfect weekend game because of how self-driven the game is. You can set off into the stars as an explorer, build your own settlement, engage in space battles, or do nearly anything else you have always dreamed of doing in the universe. The technology was always impressive, but is now downright baffling that such a game works and is completely cross-platform to boot. Grab a friend to head out solo and see where the stars guide you.

No Man’s Sky is available now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Switch 2, and PC.

Paw Patrol World

One aspect I want to get better at is offering more family-friendly games as options on these roundups. Kids are gamers too, and Game Pass is a perfect service for them to explore gaming without costing an arm and a leg. That’s why it’s so great that PAW Patrol World is back on the service. The name alone will get most kids’ attention, but the game itself is more than just a cash grab. I won’t lie and say it is a masterpiece by any means, but its a joyful little romp where kids can explore the world of the show with all of their favorite PAW Patrol pups. If you have a youngster in your life, you can play together in full couch co-op, too.

Paw Patrol World is available now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, and PC.

