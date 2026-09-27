 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Scammers are going after young Roblox players and their Robux

Fake Roblox login pages are being used to steal passwords and two-factor authentication codes.

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Roblox
Roblox

Roblox has spent much of 2026 trying to make its platform safer for children, introducing age-based accounts, tighter chat restrictions, facial age checks, and expanded parental controls.

A new phishing problem is adding to those concerns. NordVPN’s 2026 Consumer Cybersecurity Report found that Roblox was the second-most impersonated brand in phishing attacks in its dataset, accounting for 12.32% of cases. Only Microsoft ranked higher.

The scammers are going after in-game currency

A recent report by The Guardian has provided more detail on how some of these attacks are being carried out. NordVPN researchers found almost 200 addresses offering ready-made Roblox phishing pages during a seven-day period. The scam usually starts outside Roblox. Links shared through YouTube, TikTok, or Discord promise free Robux and send players to a fake login page designed to resemble the real Roblox website. Robux is Roblox’s in-game currency, which players can use to buy items such as avatar clothing, accessories, and other virtual content.

Roblox
Roblox Roblox

Children may be asked for their username, password, or even a two-factor authentication code. After those details are entered, the page can redirect them to the legitimate Roblox site, so there may be little immediate indication that anything has gone wrong. Stolen credentials can then be used to access accounts, transfer Robux, or obtain personal information.

Roblox scams targeting children are nothing new

Similar tricks have been circulating around Roblox for years. Internet Matters, in scam-safety guidance supported by Roblox, lists fake giveaways, phishing, and account takeovers among the threats children can encounter. Some scams promise free currency or rare items, while others first build trust before asking for login details.

Recommended Videos

Attackers have also targeted young Roblox developers through fake job offers and malware. Many of these scams originate on websites and social platforms outside Roblox, limiting how much the company can directly police them. Its supported safety guidance acknowledges that moderation and platform rules cannot prevent children from encountering every fraudster.

Parents can reduce the risk by helping children recognize suspicious offers. Roblox-supported guidance recommends strong unique passwords, two-step verification, parental controls, regular conversations about online scams, and teaching children how to block and report suspicious users. Roblox also warns that legitimate free Robux generators do not exist and that login details should only be entered on its official website.

Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
Contributor
I’ve got about 4 years of experience, mostly covering gaming, PC hardware, and smartphones. In my free time, I like…
Topics
Meta will let you create games from simple AI prompts right on your phone
Horizon Create and Horizon Studio let you build, customize, and publish playable games with AI
meta-horizon-create-games-ai

Got a game idea but zero coding skills? Meta has a solution for this. At Meta Connect, the company announced Horizon Create and Horizon Studio, two tools that turn simple text prompts into complete 2D or 3D mobile games. Both tools are launching in early access, and you can join a waitlist now.

How do Horizon Create and Horizon Studio work?

Read more
Logitech’s new PRO X3 SUPERSTRIKE mouse offers better haptics, battery, and a peppy look
Logitech PRO X3 SUPERSTRIKE

Logitech has had a busy day today, revealing no fewer than 15 products as part of its Logitech G Play 2026 event. Everyday gamers as well as traders. The company revealed new gaming mice, keyboards, a mic, and headphones, among other products. The most notable addition to the lineup is the Pro X3 Super Strike gaming mouse, a successor to the Pro X2 SUPERSTRIKE gaming mouse introduced earlier this year.

Not much has changed in terms of looks this time around except for a new magenta eclipse color option, though Logitech claims that the new one is lighter and has a more balanced design profile. The price, however, has gone up, and you will now have to part with $199.99 for Logitech's latest flagship gaming mouse in the US. There are, thankfully, a handful of internal upgrades that gaming enthusiasts will appreciate.

Read more
Qualcomm wants your Android phone to become a PC gaming machine
Qualcomm could finally give Android gamers a better way to run demanding PC games without relying on community-made drivers.
Qualcomm Snapdragon Sound Elite

If you have ever tried running PC games on your Android phone, you know it's a hit-or-miss affair. Some games run fine, some stutter, and many refuse to launch at all. That could soon change, as Qualcomm is reportedly getting serious about PC game emulation on Android.

In a hands-on video of Qualcomm's new flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chip, tech YouTuber Geekerwan revealed that a friend at Qualcomm shared some exciting news. The company is finally paying attention to game emulation and is working on official GPU drivers to support it.

Read more