Sea of Stars’ unique RPG combat has already won me over

Jess Reyes
By

When I first started up the new demo for Sea of Stars, the upcoming indie RPG that draws inspiration from classics like Chrono Trigger, I wasn’t hooked after my first battle. Its combat system confused me at first, with shifting type weaknesses and a mana pool that somehow felt like it was only an inch deep. Only after I read about the combat in-depth did I learn to appreciate its quirks, like its signature “lock” system. If only it teased a more emotionally gripping story, I’d be convinced it’s worth playing from the start to end.

Sabotage Studio’s latest project serves as a prequel to its other game, The Messenger. Our heroes, Zale and Valere, are the only ones capable of using Eclipse Magic, a special power capable of defeating the Fleshmancer’s monsters. It’s up to the two protagonists to stop their foe with their combined powers — something that Sabotage takes care to highlight in the demo with the aforementioned combat.

C-combo breaker!

Sea of Stars blends just the right amount of traditional and modern gameplay in its battles. Players can directly choose if a character attacks, casts a spell, or uses an item during their turn. Each character has a mana bar that refills whenever they use their normal attacks, as well as skills that they can cast when they have enough MP. Ideally, the player should take advantage of type weaknesses. Attacks charge a combo meter that lets characters use dual attacks, which sometimes hit more weaknesses than the characters can on their own.

That’s where Sea of Stars‘ “lock” feature comes in. Locks are the rows of blocks that sometimes appear above an enemy before it unleashes a special attack. The blocks have symbols for the four types of attacks, including Sun and Moon magic. If you hit the enemy with the types of attacks as listed, then it will weaken its attack or, if you break all the locks, cancel the attack altogether. It’s much easier to break the locks with skills and combo attacks. Still, breaking locks is meant to be a bonus and is not necessary to complete the game.

Boss fight in Sea of Stars demo

Some attacks, like Valere’s Moonerang, also need timed button presses to increase damage. These prompts makes the player an active participant in the fight with the real-time button presses, even after they select which move to use. It’s a bit of a chore to figure out how to break locks from context clues, so I’d advise that you read the “how to play section” from the Sea of Stars title screen if you plan on playing the demo. For those who want to focus on the story, there’s also an accessibility option that boosts HP and regenerates health after battles.

The combat and puzzle-solving portions of the demo hint at a game with a solid mechanical skeleton. I can’t help but feel it’s lacking personality based on what I’ve played, though.

Looking for more

Demos aren’t fully indicative of a final game. They just give players a taste of what to expect in 30 minutes to 60 minutes. Sea of Stars focuses on gameplay in its demo but doesn’t offer as much insight into its story or characters. Zale and Valere don’t seem to have much difference between their personalities, to the point where I wouldn’t be able to distinguish their dialogue from each other if they weren’t labeled. Meanwhile, their friend Garl clearly comes off as the happy-go-lucky type, but without much to differentiate him from similar archetypes.

Of course, the game has some clear personality in the form of humor. You can see it in some of the NPC lines, including the poor fellow at the bar who needed a large coffee for their finals. I didn’t feel emotionally attached to anything happening because there weren’t any stakes to get attached to right away, though. The gameplay is clean, but a little too sterile without the juicier parts of the story.

Two guards blocking path in Sea of Stars

If you’re an RPG aficionado, it’s worth poking into the Nintendo Switch demo to see for yourself how it all plays out. It should take about an hour of your time, even with some light wandering — maybe longer if you want to talk to every single NPC and wipe out a couple of times. If you do pop in, don’t miss the Coral Cascades region outside of town. It lets you listen to Chrono Trigger composer Yasunori Mitsuda’s first guest track in the game.

Sea of Stars will launch for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch on August 29, 2023. The demo is only available for Nintendo Switch right now, but Sabotage confirmed it would be coming to Steam at a later date.

Don’t expect Zelda’s $70 price to become the new Switch standard, says Nintendo
Tomas Franzese
By Tomas Franzese
February 9, 2023
Link looks at his hand in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will be Nintendo's first Switch game to be priced at $70. News that Tears of the Kingdom, a sequel to one of the bestselling and most critically acclaimed titles on the system, will have an increased price compared to its predecessor came as a surprise over three-and-a-half years after its announcement. It also raised questions about what the future of pricing for Nintendo games will be, especially as Sony, Microsoft, and third-party publishers all upped the cost of their new games in recent years. 
While Nintendo will release Tears of Kingdom at $70, a spokesperson for the company tells Digital Trends that this will not always be the case for its first-party games going forward. 
"No," the spokesperson said when Digital Trends asked if this is a new standard. "We determine the suggested retail price for any Nintendo product on a case-by-case basis." 
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Official Trailer #2
To get more insight into the price shift, I spoke to Omdia Principal Analyst George Jijiashvili, who explains what has caused the price of games to go up in recent years and how Tears of the Kingdom demonstrates that Nintendo will "remain flexible about first-party title pricing." Ultimately, Nintendo fans are finally starting to feel the impact of inflation that's been sweeping across the game industry, even if it's only "on a case-by-case basis" for now.
The price is right
Nintendo claims that not every one of its significant first-party game will be $70, and we can actually already see that in action. Preorders just went live for Pikmin 4, which launches on July 21, after Tears of the Kingdom, and it only costs $60. Still, Zelda's price tag indicates that going forward, Nintendo will at least consider raising the price of its most anticipated games to $70. But why start with Tears of the Kingdom?  
When asked why it chose Tears of the Kingdom as its first $70 Nintendo Switch game, a Nintendo spokesperson simply reiterated that the company will "determine the suggested retail price for any Nintendo product on a case-by-case basis." Still, it's a surprising choice for Nintendo to make that pricing change to just one exclusive game almost six years into the Switch's life span. Jijiashvili thinks the choice to do this with Tears of the Kingdom was a pretty apparent one for Nintendo, although it won't apply to everything going forward.
"If you are going to make a game $70, it's going to be the follow-up to one of your most critically acclaimed and bestselling games ever," Jijiashvili tells Digital Trends. "I don’t think that this means that $70 will become the standard price for all major Nintendo releases. It's worth noting that Metroid Prime Remastered is priced at $40. It's clear that Nintendo will remain flexible about first-party title pricing."

It makes basic financial sense for Nintendo to ask for a little bit more for a game it knows will be one of the biggest releases of 2023. But what factors in the game industry and world's economy at large caused Nintendo to make this decision? 
Priced Out
For more than a decade, people got comfortable with AAA video games being priced at $60. Of course, there were occasional exceptions to this rule, but it was seen as an industry standard until the dawn of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Publisher 2K was one of the first to announce a price increase, and companies like EA, Sony, and Microsoft have all followed suit. Jijiashvili chalks this up to inflation-related pressure on game publishers.
"The games industry has already been experiencing a lot of inflationary pressure," he explains. "AAA games are much more expensive to make now than they used to be, but prices have actually been declining in inflation-adjusted terms -- if prices had risen with inflation since 1990, they would now be over $90. On top of that, we’ve had a big burst of general inflation, meaning that publishers are looking at big increases in everything from salaries to tools. It’s going to be really hard for most publishers to avoid passing on all those extra costs at some point."
Jijiashvili provided us with a graphic created by Omdia that "shows what the typical price points for each generation would look like if you adjusted for inflation." As you can see, the inflation-adjusted prices are only exponentially growing, and the big game pricing shifts the graph highlights were all technically not even enough to keep up with inflation when they happened. 

Pikmin 4: release date, trailers, news, gameplay, and more
Joseph Yaden
Giovanni Colantonio
By Joseph Yaden and Giovanni Colantonio
February 9, 2023
A fire enemy attacks a red Pikmin in Pikmin 4.

When compared to Super Mario, The Legend of Zelda, and even Metroid, the Pikmin series was never a runaway success, but that hasn't stopped Nintendo from developing new installments. And we're glad, because the Pikmin series is full of wit, charm, and originality. During the September 2022 Direct, Nintendo finally unveiled the next entry, aptly titled Pikmin 4.

This announcement came nearly a decade after the previous entry, and although we don't know much about it, we're excited it's happening. The latest installment of the oddball strategy series is bringing some new features, including a brand new Pikmin type and an adorable dog companion. Positioned as the Switch's big summer 2023 release, it has the chance to get more eyes on the series than ever before.

You’re going to love new mech ability in Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe
Giovanni Colantonio
By Giovanni Colantonio
February 8, 2023
Kirby is dressed as a mech in Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe.

Nintendo has a tricky task on its hand with Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe. The upcoming Nintendo Switch release revives a 2011 Kirby entry that was liked well enough by fans at the time, but it’ll launch in the shadow of the pink puffball’s best adventure, last year’s transformative Kirby and the Forgotten Land. Though a wave of love for Kirby should help Return to Dream Land get some extra eyes, it’ll need to do a bit more than visually touch up an old platformer to fully capitalize on that success.

The good news is that developer Hal Laboratories seems up to that task. I saw around 30 minutes of gameplay from Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe, showing off some of the rerelease’s new features. While its core platforming remains unchanged, standing up as a return to form for the series, its enhancements have me excited to dive back into Dream Land -- especially once I saw Kirby’s new mech suit in action. Though I'm more interested in some genre experiments here which see Hal testing promising new 2D platforming ideas in a safe package.
Mecha Kirby
Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe will be familiar whether you’ve played the original version or not. It’s a straightforward 2D Kirby game where players inhale enemies, get copy abilities, and collect a whole bunch of stuff. The added twist during the Wii era was that it featured four-player co-op, which returns here, though that’s not as much of a special selling point in 2023 as it was in 2011. There are some key new additions, though, that should entice Kirby fans back.

Read more