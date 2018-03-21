Join us as we live-stream our ‘Sea of Thieves’ adventures

Share

Sea of Thieves is now available on Xbox One and PC, and the Digital Trends team has been playing a ton of it this week. We want to share our pirating skills with you, so we’ll be Facebook live-streaming the game at 6 p.m. ET today!

Join accomplished sailors Hanif Jackson, Phil Hornshaw, Will Fulton, and Gabe Gurwin as we venture out into the sea and explore what Rare’s latest game has to offer. We’ll undoubtedly run into some enemy ships along the way and panic as we work together to fire our cannons and escape unharmed, and if you have the game at home, you might even run into us.

Sea of Thieves isn’t a story-focused open-world game with a “critical path” of the type we see from companies like Ubisoft or Warner Bros. Instead, you enter the game with very little direction, and it’s up to you to discover the various factions and “voyages” located at each outpost. As you explore the surrounding islands, you’ll find special messages in bottles and buried treasure that you can spend to unlock better-looking gear, and voyages will even match you up against supernatural skeletons.

Much of the fun in Sea of Thieves comes from other players, however, and we expect this will be the case during our stream today. Should we manage to sink an enemy ship, we’ll be given access to all of its supplies, bolstering our own reserves of cannonballs to unleash on the next enemy ship.

Even if you haven’t acquired much money or raised your faction reputation very high in Sea of Thieves, it’s still worth trying to find us in the game. All equipment only offers cosmetic changes, so the ships sailing the sea are essentially all equal. The crew, however, is what truly makes the ship, and we’ve run into some truly incompetent crews thus far.

Sea of Thieves is available now as part of the Xbox Play Anywhere program, giving digital purchasers a copy for both the Xbox One and the PC. It’s also included for free as part of the Xbox Game Pass service, along with all upcoming first-party Xbox exclusives.