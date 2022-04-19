 Skip to main content
  1. Gaming
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Sega rebooting Jet Set Radio, Crazy Taxi, report says

Otto Kratky
By

Sega is planning on rebooting two of its classic franchises in an effort to find its own Fortnite, according to a report from Bloomberg. Citing people familiar with the company’s plans, the report claims that the massive Japanese publisher is currently in the early stages of developing new Jet Set Radio and Crazy Taxi games.

Sega’s unnamed Crazy Taxi reboot has reportedly been in development for over a year, with Sega planning to release the game fully in another two or three years. It’s not clear how long the upcoming Jet Set Radio game has been in development or when it will launch. However, both projects are in such early stages that they could both still be canceled, leaving their fates up in the air.

The two games would be the start of Sega’s “super game initiative,” a project centered around the company developing new revenue streams with existing IPs, as well as developing online communities based around those games. The company’s super game project is being made possible thanks to a team-up with Microsoft, which is letting Sega use its Azure cloud platform to produce these “super games.”

These “super games” are a large part of Sega’s long-term plans. According to a fiscal results presentation from March 2021, the creation of these games is a priority for the company, which has a lifetime sales goal of 100 billion yen for games made as part of this project. The presentation also mentions at least one other “super game” in development: A new first-person shooter being made by Sega’s European studio.

While it’s not clear how well either of Sega’s reportedly planned reboots will sell, both Jet Set Radio and Crazy Taxi have vocal,cult followings. Calls for a new Jet Set Radio game are so frequent that one developer, Team Reptile, is currently developing a spiritual successor to the franchise.

Editors' Recommendations

Disney Plus Free Trial: Can you sign up without paying?

Disney+

Wyze Lock Bolt brings high-tech features, low-tech price tag

The Wyze Lock Bolt installed on a door.

Best VPN Services 2022 — Today’s Top Picks

best VPN services

Unblock Netflix for $2.30 with this Surfshark VPN deal

A hand points a remote at a TV display a Netflix logo screen.

OnePlus Nord N20 5G heads exclusively to T-Mobile on April 28

Woman holding up OnePlus Nord N20 to take a selfie.

What is Bluetooth LE Audio and how will it change our lives?

A man listens to his cell phone audio via bluetooth headphones.

Let’s admit that Wii Sports is the best game ever made

A Mii swings a baseball bat in Wii Sports.

Best iPad Deals: Latest models on sale from $309

iPad Pro 2020 Screen

Best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for April 2022

Nintendo Switch deal walmart discount bundle sale Super Mario Odyssey

Hurry — this 65-inch QLED TV is only $550 at Best Buy today

TCL's 5-Series 4K QLED Google TV.

Bang & Olufsen debuts waterproof Beoplay EX wireless earbuds

Close-up of Bang & Olufsen Beoplay EX wireless earbuds.

Tesla’s Shanghai workers reportedly sleeping at factory

The interior of a Tesla factory.

NASA footage shows SpaceX Crew-4 training for ISS mission

SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts.