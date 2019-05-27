Digital Trends
Gaming

Everything we know about Shadow game streaming

Steven Petite
By

Cloud gaming services are having a bit of a moment. PlayStation and Nvidia already in the ring, while Google and Microsoft are gearing up to join the competition. Another option from a lesser known French company, Blade, is already available, too. Dubbed Shadow, Blade’s service is more of a complete cloud computing service centered on game streaming. If you’re interested in game streaming, you should get to know all of your options. Here’s everything you need to know about Shadow.

What is Shadow?

shadow game streaming price availability features 305346 lifestyle010 2838d original 1551457419
Blade

Shadow is a cloud gaming service that gives you virtual access to a beefy PC rig. To put it simply, Shadow broadcasts a virtual machine on your devices. You’re simply controlling a high-end PC without actually owning one. How high-end? When using Shadow, you have access to a Windows 10 PC with the following specs: Eight-thread Intel Xeon CPU, Nvidia Quadro P5000 GPU/GTX 1080 graphics cards, 12GB of RAM, and a 256GB solid-state drive.

The GPU gives you performance on par with a Nvidia GTX 1080. 12GB of RAM is enough memory to run even the most demanding AAA titles, and the Intel Xeon series processor is a processor specifically designed for intensive functions such as server hosting.

While gaming on Shadow, you always have access to the full processing power of that high-end rig. Shadow partitions its data center servers to allocate the full power for each user. Essentially, it’s built to scale for user counts, so your performance isn’t changed.

While Shadow’s 256GB solid-state drive is pretty limited considering file sizes of modern AAA games, Shadow is capable of downloading new games at 1GB/s, which is almost assuredly much faster than your home internet connection. This means that you can download games north of 50GB in less than a minute if all goes as expected.

Speaking of your home internet connection, a 15 Mbps connection is all that’s recommended. So if you have a broadband connection, you likely meet this requirement for optimized gaming. Blade claims Shadow also works on 4G LTE, though unless you have unlimited data, that could get pricey rather quick.

Compatible devices

shadow game streaming price availability features mobile
Blade

One of the big pluses of Shadow is its device support. Shadow supports PC, Mac, Android, iOS, and even Ubuntu. Local hardware requirements are minimal, and largely pertain to operating system. You need to have your device somewhat up-to-date software-wise to run the Shadow app. Essentially, if your device can be updated to the following versions or later, you should be able to use Shadow.

  • PC: Windows 7/8.1/10 64-bit
  • Mac: macOS 10.10 or later
  • Android: 7.0 Nougat or later
  • iPhone/iPad: iOS 11.0 or later
  • Ubuntu 18.04

With Shadow, you can switch between devices in a matter of seconds and pick up right where you left off. Google offered a demonstration of this same feature during its Stadia reveal, but Shadow did it first. That means you can jump from a laptop to tablet to phone in a single gaming session, without losing your progress.

Performance

One of the biggest worries about game streaming is latency. When we tested Shadow last year, we had no problems with latency or input lag. We did, however, run into some framerate issues that Blade attributed to the far distance we were from the nearest server.

With all streaming services, the experience may vary from user to user depending on their own internet connection and infrastructure. These are the unpredictable variables, but the general consensus is that Shadow performs quite well.

Shadow is capable of running games in 4K (60Hz) at 60 frames per second. 1080p performance is significantly better at 144Hz.

shadow game streaming price availability features screen shot 2019 05 23 at 12 25 31 pm
Shadow can be used in the highlighted states on the map

After its initial launch in California, Shadow expanded throughout the United States. To maintain the advertised level of performance, Blade has been careful about where Shadow is supported due to proximity to the server hubs. As of now, 38 out of 50 states support Shadow. Residents in states such as Florida, Arizona, and Washington cannot currently use Shadow, but Blade is expected to continue to rollout Shadow until it reaches all residents nationwide.

Supports your library of games

fix pubg campaign results

As mentioned, Shadow is more cloud computing than dedicated game streaming service. That means that when you first boot it up, you personalize your Windows experience just like you would at home. Then you download the game clients you use, whether that be Steam, Origin, or Epic Games Store.

Your existing games linked to your various accounts will work with Shadow, but to play new games, you have to buy them just like you normally would. As a result of this feature, you have a vast library of games to choose from on your high-powered virtual machine.

For mobile devices, Blade has a Shadow app that you have to install to get up and running. Just like gaming on a PC at home, you can hook up a DualShock 4, Xbox One, or other wired controllers that are compatible with your devices.

Shadow Ghost

shadow game streaming price availability features 288444 3d render 4 1b31d8 original 1535378681
Blade

While Shadow is first and foremost a service, Blade does have an optional piece of hardware. The Shadow Ghost, an evolved version of the Shadow Box, released earlier this year for $150. With its sleek, curved design, the Shadow Ghost definitely would stand out in your entertainment center. What’s the point of Shadow Ghost?

Essentially, this boils down to your personal preference. It’s unlikely that you don’t already own a device that supports the Shadow service, but the Shadow Ghost frees up those devices and lets you game on your TV, creating a proper couch play alternative.

The Ghost has HDMI, Ethernet, and two USB 3.0 ports. It also has a 3.5mm audio in/out, as well as Bluetooth 4.1 and Wi-Fi support. It has the same performance specs as streaming on other devices, but chances are your TV screen is the best and biggest screen in your home. So it may be worthwhile if you like the service.

Subscription price

Blade’s pricing model for Shadow has fluctuated since launch, but as of now, you can try it out for ten days for $10. After the trial, you can choose whether to opt in for an annual plan or be billed month-to-month. The annual plan costs $25 a month ($300 per year), while going month-to-month will set you back $35 ($420 per year).

Yes, Shadow is quite pricey. You could buy an Xbox One or PS4 for less than the yearly cost of Shadow. However, it would take multiple years of subscribing to equal the price of the gaming rig Shadow lets you use virtually.

Like Nvidia GeForce Now, Shadow’s price doesn’t factor in that you have to buy the games as well. And once you stop subscribing, you will theoretically have digital games without a PC capable of playing them. If you’re interested in game streaming, Shadow might be right for you. We recommend checking out the trial first before pulling the trigger on a monthly/yearly plan.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

AMD Ryzen 3000 CPUs: Here's everything you need to know
Up Next

Will GPS ever become obsolete? Meet the ant-inspired tech that could replace it
overwatch league commissioner moves to fortnite esports jumpman
Gaming

Overwatch League Commissioner Nate Nanzer moves to Epic Games, Fortnite esports

Nate Nanzer, the founding commissioner of the Overwatch League, will be leaving his post to join Epic Games and oversee competitive Fortnite. Nanzer will be inheriting a robust esports scene, but one besieged by cheating.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
nvidia geforce now vs shadow shadowvsnvidia
Gaming

Nvidia GeForce Now vs. Shadow: Which streaming service is right for you?

Nvidia GeForce Now and Shadow came out of the gate early in the race to conquer cloud gaming. GeForce Now is currently in beta, while Shadow is already available in most states. How do they stack up against each other?
Posted By Steven Petite
nvidia geforce now price beta features header
Gaming

Everything we know about the Nvidia GeForce Now streaming service

Nvidia was one of the early adopters of modern game streaming technology with its GeForce Now service. Currently in beta, GeForce Now lets PC, Mac, and Nvidia Shield users stream games without needing high-powered hardware.
Posted By Steven Petite
Gaming

Here are all the game streaming services you should know about

You can still get your physical video game discs or cartridges at your local store or download games digitally, but another option is even more convenient: Game streaming. Here are the best game-streaming services.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
project xcloud vs geforce now xcloudforza
Gaming

Project xCloud vs. GeForce Now: Which will be PC gamers' favorite choice?

Game streaming services are going to be all the rage over the next few years. Two of the biggest are Nvidia GeForce Now and Project xCloud. Here is what you need to know about the services and how they operate.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
sekiro shadows die twice monk
Gaming

These are the must-have games that every Xbox One owner needs

More than four years into its life span, Microsoft's latest console is finally coming into its own. From Cuphead to Halo 5, the best Xbox One games offer something for players of every type.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
bloodstained ritual of the night post launch dlc plans revealed
Gaming

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night DLC stirs controversy for Kickstarter backers

The post-launch DLC for Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night has been revealed. The $10 Iga's Back Pack DLC that will allow players to earn the Swordwhip weapon, however, has stirred controversy among the game's Kickstarter backers.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
call of duty modern warfare draws inspiration no russian level remastered
Gaming

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will focus on troubling, realistic emotions

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is reportedly the title for this year's entry in the series. The game is also said to draw inspiration from the controversial No Russian level of 2009's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
best nintendo switch games dragon s dogma
Gaming

The best Nintendo Switch games, from Breath of the Wild to Rocket League

The Nintendo Switch's lineup started off small, but games have steadily released as the console continues through its second year. Here are the best Nintendo Switch games available now.
Posted By Steven Petite
Gaming

Your PlayStation 4 game library isn't complete without these games

Looking for the best PS4 games out there? Out of the massive crop of titles available, we selected the best you should buy. No matter what your genre of choice may be, there's something here for you.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Alienware m15 Review
Deals

Dell drops huge savings on XPS and Alienware gaming laptops for Memorial Day

We've seen a lot of different Memorial Day sales come down the pipeline this week, but some of the best so far have been from Dell. With big discounts on XPS and Alienware gaming laptops, now is a great time to pick up a new computer for…
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
dauntless 5 million players
Gaming

Dauntless hits 5 million players in first week; Phoenix Labs tries to keep up

Dauntless suffered from matchmaking problems and server issues in its first days after launch. Things have started getting better for the Monster Hunter: World challenger though, as the game surpassed 5 million players in its first week.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
cyberpunk 2077 development at full speed
Gaming

Cyberpunk 2077 development at full speed, but still not playable at E3 2019

The development of Cyberpunk 2077 is at "full speed," but it will not yet be playable at E3 2019. CD Projekt Red's president, meanwhile, opened the possibility that the game's release date will finally be revealed at the annual event.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
walmart ps4 dualshock 4 controller memorial day sale wirelss
Deals

PS4 Dualshock 4 wireless controllers get Memorial Day price cuts from Walmart

The standard black PS4 controller is what usually comes with the console itself, but if you want to add something a bit more customized your gaming experience, Walmart is offering a wide variety of colorful DualShock 4 controllers at…
Posted By Jacob Kienlen