With so many Black Friday deals on the Xbox Series S and the Xbox Series X, you’re probably already wondering which console you need in your life. Even discounted, neither console is super cheap so you want to make the right decision for your situation. We’ve already picked out the best Black Friday Xbox Series S deals along with the best Black Friday Xbox Series X deals. To further help you, we’ve picked out our favorite deals and taken a closer look at what might be best for you.

Microsoft Xbox Series S — $250, was $300

The Microsoft Xbox Series S is the perfect secondary console. Confused? Don’t be. It’s the console to snap up so you can play the best games on Xbox Game Pass without needing a PC or anything more expensive. If you’ve already got a PlayStation 5, it’s the perfect accompaniment. If this is your first current gen console, you’ll also appreciate how despite being tiny, the Microsoft Xbox Series S packs a lot of power with gameplay up to 120 fps, backwards compatibility with Xbox One games, and useful features like Quick Resume so you can dive straight back in quickly. It uses most Xbox One accessories so it’s a simple upgrade. This is a digital only console with no disc drive but that’s where Xbox Game Pass will give you plenty of options with the console coming with three months subscription to start you off.

Microsoft Xbox Series X — $450, was $500

The Microsoft Xbox Series X is the more powerful version of the Xbox Series S. It’s beefier in every sense being much bulkier and not exactly great looking but it packs 12 teraflops of graphic processing power, along with a custom 1TB SSD and DirectX ray tracing. As with the Xbox Series S, there’s support for most Xbox One accessories plus you can get back into a game faster thanks to Quick Resume. The best Xbox Series X games are impressive while, again, it makes sense to get an Xbox Game Pass subscription. You can also enjoy gaming at 4K quality unlike with the Microsoft Xbox Series S which sticks to 1440p quality, while there’s a disc drive for physical games.

Which Xbox should I buy?

For many people, the Xbox Series S will be perfect. While it won’t play games at 4K resolution, it will play all the same games as the Series X while being much cheaper and easier to find room for. It lacks a disc drive but the Xbox’s greatest strength is Xbox Game Pass so there are plenty of games you can download to the console. If you want the most powerful Xbox, you’ll need the Series X. It’s ideal alongside a great 4K TV showcasing how good games can look. If you don’t need the absolute best though, the Microsoft Series S will do the job well without costing a fortune.

