One of the most confounding additions to the Silent Hill 2 remake are the Polaroid photos you find throughout the game. They’re abstract, often depicting blurry close-ups of things like flowers, footprints, dirty walls, and other hard to dentify objects. They work as a collectible, but the game doesn’t offer an explanation. However, one Reddit user seems to have cracked the code. Not only do they feature a secret message, but it seems to confirm a longtime fan theory about the nature of Silent Hill and protagonist James Sunderland’s story.

A post on the Silent Hill subreddit by user DaleRobinson breaks down the actual code hidden across each photo. If you look at the numbers on the back of each photo and line them up in numerical order, you’ll spot a pattern. Each photo has up to six subjects. If you count the letters based on the number of objects, record a letter. Go through all 26 and it’ll spell out a message: “You’ve been here for two decades.”

The puzzle answer was confirmed by Bloober Team creative director Mateusz Lenart on X (formerly Twitter), who said the team was worried it would be “too hard” to decipher. “I really wanted to make it subtle when I was painting those photos,” Lenart wrote.

What the puzzle answer means is a little less straightforward. On one hand, it could just be an easter egg that refers to how it’s been a little over 20 years since Silent Hill 2 released on the PlayStation 2. On the other, it could confirm a semipopular theory: that James is stuck in a loop.

Warning: Slight spoilers for Silent Hill 2 and the remake ahead.

It may not be a “time loop” specifically, but if Silent Hill depicts a personal hell for the people lured to it (James, Angela, Eddie, etc.), then it’s possible they’re stuck there until they come to terms with their trauma and crimes. There are multiple possible endings in Silent Hill 2, and only one of them (minus the joke endings) has James leaving Silent Hill. Players have long debated which one is the “canon” ending, but a loop would explain how all of them have happened in different attempts.

The Silent Hill 2 remake has also been dropping hints that it’s actually a pseudo-sequel to the original. Players have noticed bodies that look oddly like James and that weren’t in the original game. I spotted one quickly after James enters the town and is holding the old-school map. There are also new notes scattered around that seem to have been written by James. It would also explain why James has been aged up in the remake, and why he looked much older in a previous version seen in trailers.

If this is what the photo secret is referring to, then James has been trapped in Silent Hill for 20 years. It’s a new twist on one of the best games of all time.

For his part, Lenart doesn’t confirm or deny any of this. In a response to a user on X who posted that “the loop theory is canon,” Lenart said: “Is it?”