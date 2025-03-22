Silent Hill f has been banned in Australia ahead of release

Australian authorities have said that Silent Hill f will not be released in the country unless something changes, and it isn’t clear what that something is. The Australian Classification Board (ACB) is similar to America’s Entertain Software Rating Board (ESRB) and has granted the game a rating of “RC,” which means “Refused Classification.” This follows Silent Hill f receiving the franchise’s first-ever 18+ rating in Japan.

We still don’t know a lot about the game, but one thing is clear: it’s a particularly brutal title, and probably not one for the faint of heart. The content of the game is so severe that Konami includes a warning on its Steam page:

“This game contains depictions of gender discrimination, child abuse, bullying, drug-induced hallucinations, torture, and graphic violence.

This game is set in Japan in the 1960s and contains depictions based on the customs and culture of that time. These depictions do not reflect the opinions or values of the developers or any individuals involved.

If you feel uncomfortable at any point while playing, please take a break from playing or speak to someone you trust.”

The ESRB rating provides a few more details. Aside from an “M” rating for “Blood and Gore, Intense Violence, Partial Nudity,” the rating summary also says, “Cutscenes sometimes depict gore and intense acts of violence,” including “a character burned alive inside a cage” and “a character slicing off portions of a character’s face during a ritual.”

Australia did not provide a reason for its rating. However, unless Konami makes changes to the game, it won’t be released in the country at all.

Whether you consider yourself a hardcore horror buff or someone new to the series, you might want to take a cautious approach to the latest entry in the Silent Hill franchise. It sounds like it’s going to be spine-chilling in the best ways, but any game that suggests taking a break and speaking to a trusted confidante is likely to try even the most veteran horror players.