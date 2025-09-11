Silent Hill f preload guide: release date, file size, and more

In my restless dreams, I see download screens. Silent Hill f is the first true new entry in the legendary horror series in over a decade and fans are ravenous to see what horrors await us in this new setting. But even more than monsters and those creepy flower things are download screens keeping us from playing. Nothing breaks your immersion more than turning off the lights, putting on some headphones, grabbing a freshly charged PS5 controller (or whatever platform you’re playing on) and being hit with an instal screen. I can help you avoid that by sharing all the preload info on Silent Hill f so you can get straight to the terror when the game launches later this month.

Silent Hill f release date

The official release date for Silent Hill f is September 25, but those who preorder the Deluxe Edition (details below) will be entitled to an early access launch on September 23.

Silent Hill f file size

🚨 SILENT HILL f



– 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 : 36.637 GB

– 𝐕𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 : 01.001.000



– 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐫𝐝 ($69.99)

Pre-Load : September 23

Release : September 25



– 𝐃𝐞𝐥𝐮𝐱𝐞 ($79.99)

Pre-Load : September 21

Release : September 23



𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞 : Midnight pic.twitter.com/j0LOpWHwku — PlayStation Game Size (@PlaystationSize) September 10, 2025

As outlined by the reliable source PlayStation Game Size, Silent Hill f is an almost frighteningly small game. The total size is expected to be 36.637 GB, meaning you probably can fit it on your console without needing to delete anything. I always suggest you double-check your storage space and leave an extra 10 GB free just in case, but this game is nice and small.

Silent Hill f preload options

There are two preload dates for Silent Hill f depending on if you also have early access.

Anyone who preorders the Standard version will be able to preload the game on September 23, which is the day early access players will already be playing.

Deluxe Edition owners can preload the game on September 21.

Simply put, you can preload Silent Hill f two days before you can start playing based on which version you have.

Silent Hill f preorder details

Now that we’re in the home stretch, now’s the time to preorder Silent Hill f if you haven’t yet. You can still preorder the game on the PS5, Xbox, and Steam store pages right now. Here’s a refresher on the price and content of the two versions:

Standard edition – $70

The full game

White Sailor school uniform

Momamori: Peony

Item Pack with: Shriveled Abura-age, Divine Water, and First Aid Kit

Deluxe Edition – $80