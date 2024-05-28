Silent Hill Transmission stream: How to watch and what to expect

This is shaping up to be a big year for the Silent Hill series. Konami’s horror franchise got a new, free entry earlier this year as a surprise release, and a film and more games are on the way. And now, we’re set to learn more about all of those upcoming projects at a Silent Hill Transmission livestream that will be held ahead of the summer’s biggest gaming showcases.

If you’re a big fan of this series, then this is definitely a presentation that you will want to tune into. If you’re wondering where to watch and would like to set your expectations for the event, we’ve gathered all the relevant information about these things. This is everything you need to know about the impending Silent Hill Transmission event taking place on May 30.

When is the Silent Hill Transmission?

The Silent Hill Transmission will take place at 4 p.m. PT on Thursday, May 30. Konami has not said how long the showcase will be, but the last time it did something like this, the event lasted around 35 minutes.

How to watch the Silent Hill Transmission

To watch the Silent Hill Transmission live this Thursday, you’ll have to tune into the official YouTube account for Silent Hill. A video placeholder for the showcase has not yet been set by Konami, but I will embed it above once video is available.

What to expect from the Silent Hill Transmission

For now, Konami is just saying that it will “share game updates, a deeper look at the film, and new merch” during the Silent Hill Transmission. The film referenced is Return to Silent Hill, which is helmed by the director of the 2006 Silent Hill film, Christophe Gans. It was filmed last year and was previewed at the Cannes Film Festival, so a release seems somewhat imminent. Its story is based on that of Silent Hill 2; hopefully, we’ll learn more about that during the show.

On the video game front, Bloober Team encouraged people to tune in, as it’s likely that we’ll get an update on the Silent Hill 2 remake that is set for release sometime in 2024. Hopefully, we’ll also get updates on other upcoming games in the series, such as Annapurna Interactive’s Silent Hill: Townfall and NeoBards Entertainment’s Silent Hill f. There are bound to be some surprises as well, so Silent Hill fans will definitely want to tune into this showcase on May 30.

