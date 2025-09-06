 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Features

Silksong is already helping me overcome my self-doubt

By
Hollow Knight Silksong Bench
Silksong

I’ve never felt less certain in myself than I have in the past few months. Professionally, I have found myself in a dream position, but the way I got here felt more like an accident than something I earned. Personally, I have fallen into a routine so consistent that NPCs have more complex patterns. Having full control over my work should be a blessing, but it has only saddled me with immense doubt over my abilities. Was I ever really talented, or was it just the oversight of others that made my work even passable? It is all textbook imposter syndrome, yet recognizing it doesn’t make it any easier to overcome.

I was late to the party with Hollow Knight, only getting around to it on my PS5 after it had been on PS Plus for who knows how long. I was well aware of its reputation at that point, but was worried that the expectations the internet had set for me would be too high. To some extent, that was true; I deeply enjoyed the experience but don’t hold it up as the pinnacle of game design. As a cozy experience that I chipped away at 45 minutes at a time before bed, it was perfect.

Recommended Videos

Now that Silksong is here, and I have decided to spare myself the pain of attempting to speedrun this game in order to review it in a timely manner, something strange is happening. The subtle changes from Hollow Knight are helping me work through all that self-doubt in just the first few hours.

Hollow Knight was about the descent; Silksong is about rising

Both Hollow Knight and its sequel are Metroidvanias and stick to that core blueprint. However, the first game had a distinct focus on downward progress. I was constantly going deeper and deeper into Hollownest. It isn’t an explicit theme, but one that I believe all players will feel to one extent or another. The environments get darker, more dilapidated, and tortured the further into the depths you go, feeling all the more oppressive and dangerous.

From the jump, Silksong subverts this theme and clearly projects the theme of ascension. Hornet, without really knowing why at the start, is determined to reach the peak of this new cursed kingdom. That one shift gives the entire game a distinct feel, even if the world is arguably more dangerous than its predecessor. Going down felt like pushing the limits of my comfort — how far was I willing to go? What if I couldn’t make it back? The depth threatened to swallow me.

Always rising feels like I’m moving toward hope. My goal is not the furthest point from where I feel most secure, but one and the same. At least, that’s my impression, having not actually reached the peak yet.

Hornet dueling in a field of white flowers.
Team Cherry

Sometimes digging deeper within myself is the only way through a dark period, but having a light at the end of the tunnel I am fighting for is just the mindset I need right now.

Being a Metroidvania, I’m not always directly going up in Silksong. As expected, there are tons of paths and routes to take, and I never know which one is “correct” until I try it. A lot of the time, I hit some obstacle I can’t overcome or die so far from my last checkpoint that I wonder if it is even worth going down that road again. It’s up to me to make the choice and commit to a path. If I’m wrong or die, I’ll try again.

The only way to lose in Silksong is to give up.

Related: 
Borderlands 4’s first major boss encounter sold me on the entire game

An invisible hand pushing me along is the knowledge that hundreds of thousands of you out there are right there with me. We’re all facing the same challenges in our own way, but in this rare moment of shared experience, I’ve seen an overwhelming amount of encouragement and support across the internet. That will only exist right here, right now, but it is a reminder that I’m never alone in my struggles. There are always others out there working through similar feelings of self-doubt and burnout. We just can’t see each other most of the time.

Silksong was just the right game at the right time, with a once-in-a-generation zeitgeist, to instil a simple mantra in my head: all I need to do today is try and be better than yesterday. Overcoming self-doubt isn’t like flipping a switch, but something I will keep climbing towards.

Hollow Knight: Silksong is available now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Switch 2, and PC.

If you need a new game to look forward to now that the wait is over, check out our list of all upcoming video games.

Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox has been a writer at Digital Trends for over five years and has no plans of stopping. He covers all things…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

The PS6 generation might be a rude awakening for die-hard PlayStation fans
Jim Ryan talks about PlayStation on stage at CES 2023.

There's been no official information about the PS6 as of yet, but as the saying goes, where there's smoke, there's fire. And there's so much smoke surrounding Sony's next console generation that I can't even see the end of my nose.

The PS6 is coming, make no mistake. We might not know the price or exactly how powerful it will be, but there wouldn't be all these leaks, rumors, and direct hints from Sony itself if it weren't cooking up a new piece of hardware. But based on new statements and examining Sony's current business strategies, the most staunch PlayStation fans might have to come to terms with a very different generation than we had with the PS5.

Read more
These three PS Plus games will blow you away this weekend (August 22-24)
A character surfs on sand dunes in Sword of the Sea.

I know we're all still amped up over all the announcements from Gamescom this week, especially for things like Ghost of Yotei and Black Ops 7 coming to PS5 in less than two months, but that doesn't solve the problem of what to play this weekend. We still have to wait a bit for Metal Gear Solid Delta and Lost Soul Aside, but this month's new PS Plus games might be one of the best drops of the year. We've got one day one title drop, plus two hidden gems that will surprise you with just how deep and thoughtful they are. It wasn't intentional, but this weekend's theme has ended up being a trio of smaller games that pack a huge punch.

Sword of the Sea

Read more
Black Ops 7’s campaign is way bigger than you think
The team from Black Ops 7.

We all knew we'd be getting a new Black Ops 7 trailer at Gamescom Opening Night Live, but this quick look and pre-order announcement didn't give us the full picture of what this game has in store. Odds are most fans are already busy pre-ordering the game for PS5 or Xbox Series X after learning that Menendez is back, but if you want some more details to push you over the edge, I have some more exciting information about the Black Ops 7 campaign not included in the new trailer.

The new campaign has been the main focus of Black Ops 7's marketing thus far, and for good reason. This is the biggest and most evolved a Call of Duty campaign has been in years. Not only does this campaign feature 4 player co-op across its globetrotting and mindbending story, but there will now be a new endgame and progression system to match the systems in multiplayer and Zombies. This includes XP, a battle pass, challenges, and more, but what exactly does this look like?

Read more