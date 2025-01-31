The Sims and the Sims 2 Legacy Collections are now available on Steam

The Sims Legacy Collection and The Sims 2 Legacy Collection are now available on Steam for $20 and $30, respectively, along with all of the DLC. You can also pick up both for $40 total in The Sims 25th Birthday Bundle.

Many Sims players hold the opinion that the first few games were better experiences than The Sims 4, and now that theory can be put to the test. The Sims Legacy Collection includes the base game, The Sims 4 Throwback Kit, and the following packs:

The Sims Livin’ Large

The Sims House Party

The Sims Hot Date

The Sims Vacation

The Sims Unleashed

The Sims Superstar

The Sims Makin’ Magic.

The Sims 2 Legacy Collection includes the base game and the Sims 4: Grunge Revival Kit, along with these packs:

The Sims 2: University

The Sims 2: Nightlife

The Sims 2: Open for Business

The Sims 2: Pets

The Sims 2: Bon Voyage

The Sims 2: Seasons

The Sims 2: FreeTime

The Sims 2: Apartment Life

The Sims 2: Holiday Party Pack

The Sims 2: Family Fun Stuff

The Sims 2: Glamour Life Stuff

The Sims 2: Happy Holiday Stuff

The Sims 2: Celebration! Stuff

The Sims 2: H&M Fashion Stuff

The Sims 2: Teen Style Stuff

The Sims 2: Kitchen & Bath Interior Design Stuff

The Sims 2: Mansion & Garden Stuff

These re-releases are built to run on modern Windows systems, with support for both Windows 10 and 11. Steam suggests players have at least 4GB of RAM and an Nvidia GTX 600 or stronger GPU to properly run these titles, as 17GB of memory per game.

Unfortunately, fans hoping for a new game might have to wait for a while. The Sims 5 was never officially confirmed, so it can’t technically be “cancelled” — but EA and Maxis have confirmed it isn’t in development. Instead, EA released a statement that read: “We’re focused on creating a variety of games and experiences that will touch different categories across the simulated life genre including cozy games, social and collaborative based gameplay, mobile narrative games and continued depth, improvements and modernization of The Sims 4, which will continue to be a foundational Sims experience.”

What comes next for the franchise is still unclear, but one thing seems pretty certain: The Sims isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.