The Sims and the Sims 2 Legacy Collections are now available on Steam

By

The Sims Legacy Collection and The Sims 2 Legacy Collection are now available on Steam for $20 and $30, respectively, along with all of the DLC. You can also pick up both for $40 total in The Sims 25th Birthday Bundle.

Many Sims players hold the opinion that the first few games were better experiences than The Sims 4, and now that theory can be put to the test. The Sims Legacy Collection includes the base game, The Sims 4 Throwback Kit, and the following packs:

  • The Sims Livin’ Large
  • The Sims House Party
  • The Sims Hot Date
  • The Sims Vacation
  • The Sims Unleashed
  • The Sims Superstar
  • The Sims Makin’ Magic.
Please enable Javascript to view this content

The Sims 2 Legacy Collection includes the base game and the Sims 4: Grunge Revival Kit, along with these packs:

  • The Sims 2: University
  • The Sims 2: Nightlife
  • The Sims 2: Open for Business
  • The Sims 2: Pets
  • The Sims 2: Bon Voyage
  • The Sims 2: Seasons
  • The Sims 2: FreeTime
  • The Sims 2: Apartment Life
  • The Sims 2: Holiday Party Pack
  • The Sims 2: Family Fun Stuff
  • The Sims 2: Glamour Life Stuff
  • The Sims 2: Happy Holiday Stuff
  • The Sims 2: Celebration! Stuff
  • The Sims 2: H&M Fashion Stuff
  • The Sims 2: Teen Style Stuff
  • The Sims 2: Kitchen & Bath Interior Design Stuff
  • The Sims 2: Mansion & Garden Stuff
Sims party on the lawn in The Sims Legacy Collection.
Steam

These re-releases are built to run on modern Windows systems, with support for both Windows 10 and 11. Steam suggests players have at least 4GB of RAM and an Nvidia GTX 600 or stronger GPU to properly run these titles, as 17GB of memory per game.

Unfortunately, fans hoping for a new game might have to wait for a while. The Sims 5 was never officially confirmed, so it can’t technically be “cancelled” — but EA and Maxis have confirmed it isn’t in development. Instead, EA released a statement that read: “We’re focused on creating a variety of games and experiences that will touch different categories across the simulated life genre including cozy games, social and collaborative based gameplay, mobile narrative games and continued depth, improvements and modernization of The Sims 4, which will continue to be a foundational Sims experience.”

What comes next for the franchise is still unclear, but one thing seems pretty certain: The Sims isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

Topics
Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
