 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Features

Skin Deep is absolutely absurd and I already love it

By
A cat jumps over the word meow in Skin Deep.
Annapurna Interactive

Back before I had a proper gaming PC or even a Steam account, I remember a friend at the time sending over some games that would run on my MacBook at the time. That was well over a decade ago, but I still remember the very first game I booted up from that batch. It was an oddball game called Thirty Flights of Loving by developer Blendo, a studio I’d never heard of. I was flabbergasted by its experimental structure and block-headed characters initially, but it stuck with me. Games come and go, falling into a memory hole to make more brain space for new ones, but you never forget a Blendo game.

Well over a decade later, I’m happy to see that Blendo is still making unforgettable games. Its latest is Skin Deep, which will launch on April 30 for PC. The project perked my ears when it was first announced three years ago, but I’ve been in the dark about what it actually is until now. Ahead of its release date reveal during today’s Annapurna Interactive Showcase, I tried its new Steam Next Fest demo out. I’m pleased to report that Skin Deep is already every bit as strange and alluring as the Blendo games that still stick with me today.

Recommended Videos

Flush the heads

Skin Deep is a first-person stealth action game (if I had to classify it) starring Nina Pasadena, a once great bounty hunter who now collects insurance debts. She finds herself back in action when her company’s ships are taken by space pirates. Now, she must use her particular set of skills to take out her enemies, pop their heads off, flush them down the toilet, and save a bunch of talking cats trapped in lockboxes.

Yep, it’s a Blendo game alright.

A player places a man's head on top of a trash chute in Skin Deep.
Annapurna Interactive

Let’s back up and start with the simple stuff. I get the basics down in a quick tutorial that teaches me how to navigate the ship and use my scanner to read fine print instructions on every item I can interact with. Soon enough, I learn how to pick up and store a handful of objects that I can swap between with my mouse wheel. I can pick up anything from books, to apple cores, to keycards. My best offense, at least in this brief demo, is my throwing arm rather than a gun.

Related

After learning how to heal up and use a defibrillator to restart my heart when I die, I enter a bathroom where a pirate has his back turned to me. A package of black pepper sits on a countertop next to me. I grab it, aim with one mouse click, and toss it with the other. The poor guy is stunned, leaving me just enough time to pounce onto his back and direct him into objects around the room like soap dispensers. He’s not exactly dead once his health drops, though. When these pirates die, their heads pop off and sail back to a respawn point, rebuilding their bodies. To finish the job, I pop his head off, place it in a toilet, and send it off into the vacuum of space. I pull a keycard off his corpse and open a box to free a kitty crewmate, who I have a chat with after.

That all might sound weird, but Skin Deep is easier to understand than you’d expect. It’s essentially split up into a series of bite-sized rescue missions where I need to take care of pirates wandering around a few rooms, free the cats, and take an escape pod to safety. What makes that loop interesting is that Skin Deep is essentially a miniature immersive sim built around slapstick comedy.

A pirate gets zapped in a checkpoint in Skin Deep.
Annapurna Interactive

In one room, I take a pirate out by throwing a banana in front of him. He slips on the peel, of course, and I wrestle him while he’s vulnerable before dumping his head in a trash chute. In another mission, I get on a pirate’s back and ram him into a glass window until it shatters, sending him into space (luckily, I have a protective suit and can freely fly outside). The encounters I played are short and only have me navigating a few rooms, but they aren’t linear set pieces that I’m meant to complete in one optimal way. Instead, I can crawl through vents to sneak my way through different parts of the ship, grab whatever items I can find, and use them to take out the wandering pirates any way I see fit. The ships are designed to be a death playground too, with fuel lines that can be ignited or ways to lure enemies into shock traps. It would be morbid if it all wasn’t rendered with Blendo’s signature blocky visuals.

I’ve only gotten a very small taste of what’s to come in Skin Deep, but I’m glad to see another delightfully eccentric game that gets creative with genre. It’s almost like Blendo is making its “mainstream” crossover game here, getting away from the hacking complexity of Quadrilateral Cowboy and bringing its style to a stealth action game. The end result is some indescribable crossover between Hotline Miami and Prey that’s filled with cats and pratfalls. Just as Thirty Flights of Loving still lives rent free in my head, I can already tell that Skin Deep is going to move into the condo next to it.

Skin Deep launches on April 30 for PC.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Giovanni Colantonio
Giovanni Colantonio
Senior Gaming Editor
As Digital Trends' Senior Gaming Editor, Giovanni Colantonio oversees all things video games at Digital Trends. As a veteran…
I Am Your Beast is the best action game of the year
Harding fires a sniper in I Am Your Beast.

Alphonse Harding isn't a soldier; he's a living weapon.

That's by cruel design. The tortured hero of El Paso, Elsewhere developer Strange Scaffold's latest game, the spectacular I Am Your Beast, was engineered to be a force of nature through a career of military service as a secret agent. Those years of bloodshed shaped him into something monstrous; he's a mix of John Wick and Predator, wiping out entire squads with terrifying speed and efficiency. But there's one thing that Harding isn't: the military's leashed pet. If it's a beast they want, then it's a beast they'll get. Be careful what you wish for.

Read more
I played Monster Hunter Wilds, and it’s already a thrill
A hunter runs through a lightning storm in Monster Hunter Wilds.

I've always seen Monster Hunter as a cinematic game, though perhaps not in the way that many gamers picture when they hear the word. I'm not talking about big-budget cutscenes. Rather, spectacle is baked into its world. There's no greater thrill than watching on as the titanic beast I'm tracking suddenly gets attacked by another creature. It's like watching a kaiju battle unfold organically.

With Monster Hunter Wilds, though, Capcom is upping the ante. In a 90-minute demo, I played through the upcoming action RPG's first two missions. They were standard hunts against towering beasts, but something was different this time. A larger emphasis on thrilling cutscenes and cinematic set pieces took center stage between my normal hacking and slashing. That makes for a sequel that takes Monster Hunter to the next level, unlocking its blockbuster potential.
More cinematic
When my demo begins, I'm sailing on an ocean of sand with a crew of ragtag characters. After getting briefed on a monster in the area, the dreaded White Wraithe, I'm treated to an action-packed sequence. I see sandworms chasing a character in the distance, as if I'm watching a scene out of Dune. My hero leaps from the side of the ship and lands on a Seikret and gives chase. As I gain control of my character, I'm suddenly in a chase sequence. Worms leap around me, and I have to knock them off my trail with my slingshot. It's positively dazzling.

Read more
He dreamed of the ultimate boxing game. Now he’s working with champions
A boxer stands ready, with her trainers behind her in Undisputed.

Sports games are a massive business, with annual franchises for baseball, football (both kinds), mixed martial arts, and more played by millions of people worldwide. Yet boxing, a sport with international appeal, has barely been represented in the space in over a decade. That’s what makes Undisputed so intriguing. It looks to fill the void left by big names like EA's Fight Night series, with a massive roster of legendary boxers, lifelike graphics, and authentic action made by an underdog indie studio that’s just ambitious enough to pull it off.

To better understand just how meticulous Undisputed is about capturing the sport, I met up with Ash Habib, founder and CEO of Undisputed developer Steel City Interactive to take in a night of championship fights and dissect the game. It was a night of spectacle, boxing action, and a who’s who of big names in boxing and sports broadcasting who were eager to talk to us about what Undisputed means to them.
The calm before the storm
It's fight night in Los Angeles, as people from all over the world gather to watch Undisputed Welterweight champion Terence Crawford move up in weight class to fight Super Welterweight champ Israil Madrimov. The fights will take place at the BMO arena, but for now, I'm at the JW Marriott's bar. There's electricity in the air as fans, fighters, and their camps mill about before heading to the arena.

Read more