One of the most anticipated games of 2023 is also one of the most delayed games of the past couple years, but after Ubisoft delayed Skull and Bones most recently, it’s now set for a 2023 release. This makes now as good a time as any to put in a pre-order, and when you do so at Best Buy, you’ll also get a $10 e-gift card. Skull and Bones costs $70 for both the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 gaming consoles, and free shipping or in-store pickup are available when the game officially releases.

Why you should pre-order Skull and Bones

Ubisoft, the maker of all of the best Assassin’s Creed games, is also the studio behind Skull and Bones. In fact, Skull and Bones is a sort of spinoff of the wildly popular Assassin’s Creed games, as it is built around the ship combat gameplay that was featured in Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag. With this sort of game development expertise and experience at the helm, Skull and Bones is a good candidate to make the list of best Xbox Series X games, as well as the best PS5 games.

Skull and Bones is inspired by the Indian Ocean during the Golden Age of Piracy, with the narrative based around the goal of rising from an outcast to an infamous pirate. With Skull and Bones taking place in an open gameplay world, you can grow your infamy to gain access to more resources and take on riskier contracts to gain the most loot. You’ll be able to craft up to 12 ships and customize them with weapons and armor, and you’ll even be able to choose between sailing solo or teaming up with two friends. Putting in a pre-order is a great idea if you want to take on even more of the game, as a pre-order bonus contains the Highness of the High Sea pack, which includes extended in-game enjoyment with the Notoriety Garb and Coronation Firework.

Skull and Bones costs $70 for both the Xbox Series X and the PlayStation 5. Pre-ordering now is a good idea in order to ensure you get your copy on Release Day, and pre-ordering at Best Buy will get you a $10 e-gift card as well.

