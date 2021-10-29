  1. Gaming

Skyrim Anniversary Edition includes Morrowind- and Oblivion-inspired content

By

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition will give players access to new content inspired by previous entries in the franchise when it arrives on November 11. In a new video released on its YouTube channel, developer Bethesda Softworks announced that the game will arrive with all pieces of Creation Club content, including some content that bring the worlds of The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind and The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion closer to Skyrim

Along with its previously announced additions of fishing and a survival mode, Skyrim Anniversary Edition includes over 500 pieces of Creation Club content, plus Morrowind- and Oblivion-inspired quests. One piece of content, titled Ghosts of The Tribunal, gives players access to over a dozen new sets of armor from Morrowind.

Likewise, The Cause brings Oblivion‘s Mythic Dawn cult back into Skyrim, with the group trying to recreate an Oblivion gate in the snow-struck region. Players will fight against the new enemies introduced in this piece of content with new weapons and a conjurable Daedric horse companion.

Skyrim Special Edition owners looking forward to all of the new additions won’t have to pay a single cent for it, as long as they’re playing on console. Those who own the game on PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S will be able to upgrade from Special Edition to Anniversary Edition at no charge, meaning PC players will have to purchase the new version of the game.

That may be for the best, though, since Skyrim Anniversary Edition will be breaking one of Skyrim modding‘s most important tools, Skyrim Script Extender. Without the script extender, a large number of Skyrim‘s game-changing mods on PC simply won’t work.

