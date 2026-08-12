Someone paid $200 for a mystery Xbox controller and may have gotten the Elite Series 3

The next Xbox Elite controller may have turned up in about the least official way imaginable. Reddit user ssuberlex, in a now deleted post, says they paid $200 on OfferUp for a mystery Xbox controller that looks like an unreleased Microsoft prototype.

Photos show a small built-in screen alongside hardware that resembles the Xbox Elite Series 3 design previously exposed through Brazilian regulatory material. The controller is also labeled as not for sale and carries placeholder regulatory information, giving the prototype explanation considerably more weight.

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Its new owner hasn’t exactly scored an early-access gaming session, though. The controller currently won’t connect to an Xbox or PC through either a wired or wireless connection, according to the Reddit poster.

What did $200 actually buy

The tiny display is the biggest surprise. It appears to show an Xbox console alongside an Xbox Cloud Gaming icon, which could point to a role in switching between local and cloud connections. Microsoft hasn’t confirmed what the screen is actually supposed to do.

There are also two scroll-wheel-style controls along the bottom edge. Those already appeared in Anatel regulatory material from May, providing a useful link between this strange marketplace purchase and hardware that had surfaced months earlier.

Why the prototype looks credible

That earlier Anatel leak makes the OfferUp controller much harder to dismiss as somebody’s ambitious custom build. The unusual lower controls appear in both sets of images, while the regulatory material had already pointed toward another premium Xbox controller being developed.

Even so, there’s still a gap between a convincing prototype and a finished Elite Series 3. Hardware can change substantially before release, especially when the unit in question apparently isn’t functional enough to connect to another device.

What remains unconfirmed

Microsoft still hasn’t announced an Xbox Elite Series 3, leaving the final name, screen function, and retail design unresolved. The Verge reports that Microsoft plans to release a new Elite controller later in 2026, but this exact version may never reach store shelves.

The next useful clue will come from Microsoft itself. Until then, the biggest question is whether that tiny display survives the trip from an OfferUp oddity to an actual retail Xbox controller.