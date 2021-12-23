Sonic Frontiers is the latest development from Sonic Team, and it’s looking to be the biggest game the studio has ever released. First revealed during The Game Awards 2021, Sonic Frontiers is still shrouded in mystery — but we do have a few juicy bits of info.

From release date and gameplay to its storyline and multiplayer, here’s everything we know about Sonic Frontiers.

Release date

Sonic Frontiers is currently slated for a holiday 2022 release. But considering the scale of the game — and the difficulties of game development during the ongoing pandemic — don’t be surprised if the title gets bumped to 2023. Frontiers looks to be a huge leap forward for the loveable hedgehog, and Sonic Team isn’t likely to rush it to market.

Platforms

According to Sonic Team, Sonic Frontiers will be available on the following platforms:

PlayStation 5

PlayStation 4

Xbox Series X|S

Xbox One

Nintendo Switch

PC

It’s unclear if all platforms will see the title arrive on the same day (and what corners will be cut to bring it to Switch and last-gen consoles), but it’s great that the highly anticipated title is heading to just about every console under the sun.

Trailer

Only one trailer has been released so far, and it doesn’t reveal much. Clocking in at over a minute in length, the Announce Trailer shows Sonic speeding through a forest before perching on the edge of a cliff and getting a good look at his surroundings. We also get a glimpse of a few gigantic enemies — check it out for yourself below:

Sonic Frontiers Announce Trailer

Gameplay

No official gameplay has been revealed, and we can only guess how Sonic Frontiers will handle when it arrives at the tail end of 2022. However, a description on its official website does spill a few details:

“An experience like never before, accelerate to new heights and experience the thrill of high-velocity, open-zone freedom,” reads the Sonic Frontiers website. “Battle powerful enemies as you speed through the Starfall Islands — landscapes brimming with dense forests, overflowing waterfalls, sizzling deserts, and more!”

Sonic Frontiers is clearly billed as an open-world game, but little is known beyond that exciting fact. Sonic, Tails, and Amy were all confirmed for the cast during a Sonic Official Livestream, and we wouldn’t be surprised to see Knuckles make an appearance, too.

Sonic Team isn’t mentioning which antagonist Sonic will be chasing down in this installment, although Doctor Eggman seems like a logical choice. Not only do the gigantic robots in the trailer fit his MO, but offering him as a villain in Sonic Frontiers would offer an easy way to cross-promote the game with Sonic Movie 2 — which is also slated for a 2022 release.

Multiplayer

No information regarding multiplayer has been revealed by Sonic Team. However, the title is currently listed as a single-player action-adventure game on Steam. It’s possible we’ll see co-op added in the future, but for now, it sounds like Sonic Frontiers is strictly a solo outing.

DLC

No DLC plans have been revealed for Sonic Frontiers.

Pre-order

Pre-orders are not yet live for Sonic Frontiers. Check back in the months leading up to launch for more details.

