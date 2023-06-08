 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Sonic Superstars brings the series back to 2D with co-op

Giovanni Colantonio
By
Multiple Sonics fight a robot in Sonic Superstars.
Sega

Sega revealed the next installment of the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise. Sonic Superstars is a co-op-focused title that’s coming this fall on consoles and PC.

The news comes from this year’s Summer Game Fest kickoff stream and it’s notable considering that Sonic Frontiers was a no-show at the event’s 2022 stream, despite teasing it beforehand. This year, though, Summer Game Fest made up for that by nabbing the surprising reveal.

Sonic Superstars - Announce Trailer

A trailer for the game showed classic 2D Sonic gameplay in a modern art style We see Sonic zipping around familiar zones, including some of the series’ classic bonus stages. It looks like a throwback to the series’ Sega Genesis days with some modern twists.

Related

Most notable is that the game features co-op. Players can control Sonic, Tails, Knucks, and Amy, working together in stages. The trailer ended with a tease that more characters might be playable too, as the trailer ends with Fang appearing on screen.

Recommended Videos

The news comes as a bit of a surprise considering that Sonic Frontiers, the series’ most recent installment, just launched last November. Last year, director Takashi Iizuka told Digital Trends that the game would mark the start of the “third generation” of Sonic games, implying that future games would follow its open-zone template. Sonic Superstars isn’t going in that direction though, instead going back to traditional 2D gameplay.

Sonic Superstars will launch this fall on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Giovanni Colantonio
Giovanni Colantonio
Section Editor, Gaming
Giovanni is a writer and video producer focusing on happenings in the video game industry. He has contributed stories to…
Sonic Central stream shows new Sonic Frontiers footage and more
Sonic dashing through a forest in Sonic Frontiers.

Sega held a Sonic Central livestream today where chief brand and business officer Ivo Gerscovich and Sonic Team head Takashi Iizuka gave some updates on existing Sonic the Hedgehog games, merchandise, and other multimedia projects. Projects discussed included Sonic Frontiers, Sonic Origins, and Sonic Prime.

Sonic Frontiers Prologue First Look Teaser [HD 1080P]

Read more
Sonic Frontiers gameplay footage shows off Sonic’s new moves
sonic frontiers gameplay revealed teaser trailer

Sega seems to be kicking off Summer Games Fest pretty early by giving us a first look at the gameplay for its highly anticipated Sonic game, Sonic Frontiers.

Sega tweeted the latest teaser trailer as an IGN First exclusive on Tuesday, and it shows Sonic sprinting through the lush fields of Starfall Island, running on a cybernetic hamster wheel to send some sort of signal, grinding rails around skyscraper ruins, and kicking enemies around like Deku in My Hero Academia. Alongside the gameplay, we also get a look at the new Sonic Frontiers logo, which sports a blue eye for the "o" in the fragmented latter word.

Read more
Sonic Frontiers is dodging the dreaded ‘Sonic Cycle’
Sonic looking out into the distance in Sonic Frontiers.

The last time we saw a proper trailer for Sonic Frontiers was at The Game Awards in December 2021. By then, it had been over six months since Sega released a cryptic teaser trailer at the end of its Sonic Central livestream. The game would've launched in time for Sonic the Hedgehog's 30th anniversary, but Sega explained that it delayed its release to the 2022 holiday season to give the Sonic team more time to brush up on its quality during the development phase. Aside from that (and confirmation that Roger Craig Smith and Mike Pollock are reprising their voice roles), we've gotten no major updates since.

In a recent livestream on the Sonic YouTube channel, Sonic's social media manager Katie Chrzanowski said that Sonic Frontiers is still slated to come out during the 2022 holiday season and that Sega will be giving more news updates about it soon. However, she didn't give a sense of how soon is "soon."

Read more