Unlike Microsoft exclusives, Sony exclusive games have traditionally been reserved for Sony consoles and nothing else. It’s possible that could change in the future, with select Sony exclusives landing on both PlayStation 4 and PC, according to Sony Interactive Entertainment Worldwide Studios chairman Shawn Layden.

“We must support the PlayStation platform — that is non-negotiable,” Layden said in an interview with Bloomberg. “That said, you will see in the future some titles coming out of my collection of studios which may need to lean into a wider installed base.”

Bloomberg’s reporting made it clear that Layden was speaking mainly about games with an online multiplayer focus. This makes sense, of course, especially as cross-play becomes more of a thing. The larger player base created by opening up Sony exclusives to PC players could prove to be immensely popular.

The question is: Which games or franchises would be in the cards? Sony’s recent and upcoming batch of exclusives are primarily single-player experiences. Sony has had great success in this department with games like Marvel’s Spider-Man, God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn. The upcoming Death Stranding and The Last of Us Part 2 will add to this tradition.

But Layden hinted to Business Insider earlier this year that Sony could start developing more games with an online multiplayer focus. These unannounced games (if they even exist yet) appear to be the candidates for a PC release. Don’t expect Sony to start acting like Microsoft and release its exclusives on Nintendo Switch, though.

There’s also PlayStation Now to consider. Sony’s cloud streaming service for PS4 and PC hasn’t found a large audience, but Sony said it wants to make the service a focal point as the PS4’s lifecycle winds down and the PlayStation 5 enters the arena. If PlayStation Now takes off, it would certainly make sense to release some exclusives at retail for PC when you consider the fact that PlayStation Now subscribers get access to some Sony exclusives already.

That said, it’s hard to imagine Sony will release the inevitable next entries in the Marvel’s Spider-Man and God of War franchises on PC. After all, Sony just acquired Marvel’s Spider-Man developer Insomniac Games.

A few Sony published games have or will soon make the jump to PC, including the revelatory Journey and Quantic Dream’s Detroit: Become Human. That is different than titles that are developed in-house, though.