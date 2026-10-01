Sony gives the regular PS5 a new AI-powered graphics boost with QSSR

Sony is finally bringing AI-powered upscaling to the regular PS5, giving owners a new way to sharpen game visuals without upgrading to the PS5 Pro. The company announced Quick Spectral Super Resolution, or QSSR, a new AI upscaling tool built specifically for the base console, with Marvel’s Wolverine and Ghost of Yotei patched today as the first games to use it.

How does QSSR differ from the PS5 Pro’s PSSR?

PS5 Pro has offered PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution, or PSSR, since launch, using AI to sharpen image detail well beyond what standard upscaling manages. The catch was always hardware. PSSR relied on dedicated machine learning silicon, which the base PS5 simply doesn’t have. So bringing it over seemed impossible, according to Sony.

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QSSR gets around that with a lighter, more efficient neural network built through Project Amethyst, Sony’s ongoing collaboration with AMD. It’s not as capable as PSSR, and it runs slower too, likely landing closer to 1440p rather than the near 4K results PS5 Pro typically achieves. Still, QSSR should improve detail and image stability compared with the temporal upscaling traditionally used on PS5.

What this actually looks like in your games

Even though QSSR is a trimmed-down version of the same core AI model, early comparison clips still show real improvement over standard temporal upscaling, with sharper building details in Wolverine and more defined grass and foliage in Ghost of Yotei, though some softness remains.

Daniel Craig, principal graphics R&D engineer at Sony, says QSSR can essentially drop into any game already built for PSSR after just a few days of tuning, which should make adoption easier for developers going forward.

Sony confirmed QSSR will roll out broadly to every PlayStation studio, so expect more games to pick it up over time. For now, it’s a promising bridge for anyone not ready to spend $900 on a Pro console anytime soon.

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