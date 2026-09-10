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Sony just handed Kojima’s PHYSINT to Xbox, and PlayStation fans aren’t going to like it

Another exclusive walks out the door, and Sony has only itself to blame.

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Digital Trends

Sony has just made a decision that feels straight out of a “how to lose fans” playbook. In a statement posted on X, PlayStation Studios confirmed it is stepping away from Hideo Kojima’s PHYSINT after what it called three decades of “industry-leading, genre-defining” collaboration. Barely minutes later, Xbox confirmed it would publish the game instead, expanding its existing partnership with Kojima Productions.

An update from PlayStation Studios: After careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to step away from collaborating with KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS on its project PHYSINT. We continue to have great admiration for Hideo Kojima’s vision for the game.

Our relationship…

— PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 10, 2026

What exactly happened between Sony and Kojima?

Kojima cleared up the timeline himself. He revealed that PlayStation Studios quietly canceled PHYSINT back in mid-June, catching his studio off guard. His team then spent the next three months searching, negotiating, and asking around before landing on a partner who shared their vision for the future. 

As confirmed earlier through our official channels, in mid-June of this year, we unexpectedly received notice from PlayStation Studios that they would cancel the PHYSINT project. PHYSINT is an important project both to me personally and to KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS. Determined to keep… pic.twitter.com/rQqhxAnb7N

— HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) September 10, 2026

That partner turned out to be Xbox. Xbox CEO Asha Sharma called it an honor that Kojima “chose Xbox,” while Kojima confirmed the collaboration now extends beyond games into film and television, and covers both OD and PHYSINT, the ambitious action-espionage title he has described as genre-defining. Sony, for its part, insists its bond with Kojima “remains strong,” even as it walks away from his newest project.

We started with OD. Now, our partnership with KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS is expanding to PHYSINT.

We’re just getting started. https://t.co/IFpLGDSf8O pic.twitter.com/3ZtXwVzxSl

— XBOX (@XBOX) September 10, 2026

Is this part of a bigger pattern for Sony?

This isn’t the first time Sony has picked the wrong hill to defend. The company has spent years nudging players toward an all-digital PS5, quietly phasing out disc drives and betting that convenience would outweigh ownership. The company finally announced that it will no longer sell physical game disks starting in January 2028, and have rightly received flak for it. 

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Fans have been vocal about that trade-off ever since, wondering what happens to a digital library if the servers ever go quiet. Funny enough, Kojima predicted this exact future back in 2021, tweeting that physical media would eventually disappear.

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One day there will be no more CDs or BDs. That day will come for sure. As a person from the Showa era, I want to physically own the things I like. I guess it’s because I grew up in a time when there were no goods or information like now. Streams are more convenient.

— HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) July 24, 2021

Whether Sony’s decision has anything to do with that old tweet is anyone’s guess. But losing one of gaming’s most respected and creative minds, right after backlash over killing physical media, is not exactly the redemption arc PlayStation needed.

Rachit Agarwal
Rachit Agarwal
Rachit is a seasoned tech journalist with over ten years of experience covering the consumer technology landscape.
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