Hurry! PS5 consoles are discounted in Walmart’s Black Friday sale

If you’ve been waiting for a discount on the PlayStation 5 before finally buying it, you should check out the Walmart Black Friday sale. The retailer is offering $61 discounts on a pair of PS5 bundles that include a copy of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 or Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, so instead of $560, you’ll only have to pay $499. There’s no telling how long these PS5 Black Friday deals will last though, as demand for the console is still pretty high. If you’re interested in taking advantage of the lowered price of either bundle, you’ll have to proceed with the purchase immediately as stocks may be gone sooner than you think.

PlayStation 5 Disc Console – Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 bundle — $499, was $560

This PlayStation 5 bundle comes with the original version of the console with an 825GB hard drive, not the new model with a 1TB hard drive, so you may want to also check out the available PS5 SSD Black Friday deals for extra storage space. The game that comes with it, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, continues the story of Marvel’s Spider-Man and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, with Peter Parker and Miles Morales teaming up once again to take down Venom. The open-world adventure takes advantage of the PS5’s DualSense wireless controller by using haptic feedback with Peter Parker’s symbiote abilities and Miles Morales’ bio-electric skills, and by utilizing its adaptive triggers to unleash a full range of moves and combos on your enemies.

PlayStation 5 Disc Console – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III bundle — $499, was $560

This bundle also comes with the original version of the PlayStation 5 and a DualSense wireless controller, so the only difference is the game that comes with it. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is a direct sequel to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, with a campaign that features Captain John Price and Task Force 141 as they go up against the ruthless Russian terrorist Vladimir Makarov. The first-person shooter still offers the excellent gunplay that the series is known for, and most players will be looking forward to bringing their wide arsenal of weapons to its online multiplayer modes.

